Glasgow can claim Rod Stewart as one of their own as the former Faces frontman has become an adopted celebrity of the city, visiting Glasgow on hundreds of occasions.

Although he may have been born in London, Stewart has proud Scottish roots as his father was born in Leith which led to Rod the Mod becoming a Scotland fan.

He has his regular haunts in the city where he likes to visit for a drink and a bite to eat whereas others he has a close connection with from his music career.

The former Faces frontman will play the Sunday teatime legend slot at Glastonbury 2025, with this being his first performance at Worthy Farm since headlining the Pyramid Stage in 2002.

Speaking about Rod Stewart’s love affair with the city, Glasgow songwriter John McLaughlin who is a great friend of Stewart said: “Rod comes here a lot, as you know - the music, the people, the football, he just loves it. It’s well documented that he’s a Celtic fan. The Rangers fans give him a bit of grief and it’s in good humour, it’s good patter. He likes the banter. He comes here and he loves taking pictures with people, he always says if that ever stops then he’s in trouble.

“He never gets harangued here. People are happy to see him, and he’s happy to see them. He comes and spends a lot of time here, he loves to stay here in the Radisson RED hotel as well.

“I think we are less celebrity driven in Glasgow, we want to say hello and give you a nod, say hello, we’re not going to try to hang about all day. He likes that, he likes the culture and the vibe. He loves new bands and is always asking about that kind of thing.”

Take a look at some of Rod Stewart’s favourite places in Glasgow - some are where you might even bump into the singer.

1 . Rogano One of Rod Stewart's favourite restaurants that he always liked to visit whenever he was in Glasgow was Rogano. | Rogano

2 . Celtic Park The place in Glasgow which Stewart has visited the most is Celtic Park with his love affair starting back in 1973 when he first met legendary Hoops boss Jock Stein. | Getty Images

3 . The Hydro Rod Stewart was the opening act at the Hydro back in 2013 as the performer played at the venue on four occasions between September 30 - October 5. | Getty Images