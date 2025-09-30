The Last Dinner Party have added a Glasgow date to their upcoming UK & Ireland tour.

Brit Award winners The Last Dinner Party have announced details of an additional Glasgow show as part of their huge headline tour that spans from the Autumn through to next Spring. The band will now also appear at the Barrowlands on Tuesday, 18 November.

The band, who had a hit in 2023 with Nothing Matters and saw debut album Prelude to Ecstasy scoop a whole host of awards, had already booked a date at Edinburgh’s Corn Exchange on 17 November.

The 15 date UK and Ireland run kicks off in Dublin on 14 November, before shows in Edinburgh and Glasgow. A whole host of cities around the UK will also welcome the band before the tour concludes with two nights at O2 Academy Brixton in London on 7 and 8 December.

The band is preparing to release their second album, From the Pyre. It will hit shelves on 17 October and the band said it is fans can expect a darker record than their debut effort.

They said: “This record feels a little darker, more raw and more earthy; it takes place looking out at a sublime landscape rather than seated an opulent table. It also feels metatextual and cheeky in places, like a knowing look reflected back at ourselves.”

We saw the Last Dinner Party when they last visited Glasgow in October 2024. We were blown away by their performance.

Our review read: “it would be fair to say that this most recent tour might well be considered a victory lap, albeit one that might well not have happened after dates earlier in the tour were cancelled due to illness. Whatever those cobwebs were, were definitely blown away by the time they took to the stage on Thursday (10 October).”

Tickets for The Last Dinner Party’s UK/EU tour are available from their official site.