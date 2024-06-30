The Script play at Glasgow pub after wowing crowd at Hampden gig

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Script performed in a Glasgow pub after supporting Pink on her two-night run of gigs at Hampden Park.

The Script went from their stadium gig at Hampden to the Clutha bar on Stockwell Street last night to perform songs for a much smaller audience. The Irish rock band had completed two nights on support duty for the Pink tour before keeping the party going at the city centre pub.

A video shared by The Clutha staff showed frontman Danny O’Donoghue singing on the small stage at the longstanding live music venue close to the Clyde. After completing their performance at Hampden last night, The Script said: "Glasgow, you never cease to amaze us. We might have to keep the night going at The Clutha Pub and do a couple of songs.”

The band performed two nights at Hampden on Friday, 28 June and Saturday, 29 June. The Script are set to perform again in Glasgow when they headline the Hydro on Tuesday 26 November as part of their world tour.

The band are embarking on a world tour in support of their latest album, Satellites. The band, which now consists of Danny O'Donoghue, Glen Power, Ben Sargeant and Ben Weaver, returning in August with their seventh album, their first since 'Sunsets & Full Moons' released in 2019. You can watch a clip of The Script in The Clutha on Facebook here.

Speaking about the new album, the first since the death of The Script guitarist Mark Sheehan, Danny said: "The album cover is silhouettes of me, Glen and Ben Sargeant, our bassist, who's been with us from the beginning. Then we have a hooded silhouette, because the air of Mark is still there.

"He always will be, but it's also giving a tip of the hat to the future. It'll never be the same Script. We're just trying to get on and do what it is that we all feel is the next right thing to do and that’s to keep making more great music."

