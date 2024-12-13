Ticket levy proposed to support grassroots music in Glasgow

Calls have been made for a levy on tickets for gigs at the Hydro to be introduced to support grassroots music in the city.

Bailie Christy Mearns, Greens, wants money raised through the charge to be used to help sustain the “unique contribution” that smaller venues and new talent make to Glasgow’s “musical success”.

In a motion set to go before councillors tomorrow, she also asks to push for “enhanced” night bus services and later operating hours for trains and the Subway.

Her calls — which include reforming the VAT system to protect the culture sector and non-domestic rates to support small businesses — follow the closure of venues like the Blue Arrow Jazz Club, 13th Note and The Shed.

She had initially planned to present her motion in October, but it wasn’t heard. It is expected to be heard tomorrow.

The motion states music, its creators, performers, promoters, clubs and venues make a “significant contribution” to Glasgow — an “iconic music city sustained by world-class higher education institutions and infamous audiences”.

It adds night-time industries turn over “more than £2bn every year for the city, supporting 16,600 full-time jobs, with music tourism representing 1.6m visits to Scotland and a visitor spend of £499m in 2023 alone”.

She notes the success of Sub Club and King Tut’s Wah Wah Hut as well as a network of labels such as Numbers, LuckyMe and Soma Records.

But Bailie Mearns adds ongoing “financial pressures… since Covid-19” have resulted in the closure of grassroots venues while bigger venues like The Shed have also shut, the Garage has reduced its opening hours and the O2 ABC has been demolished.

The councillor wants to see action to address the issue, with the levy on gig tickets at the council-owned Scottish Event Campus at the top of a list of proposals.

Councillors will be asked to agree for a letter to be sent to the UK Chancellor over the VAT system and the Scottish Government’s finance secretary on non-domestic rates.

The motion also asks for a local night-time economy strategy for Glasgow and a UNESCO City of Music trail as one legacy of Glasgow’s 850th anniversary.

There is already an environmental tax on tickets for events and festivals which use the city’s parks, such as TRNSMT. It was introduced to help with maintenance costs.