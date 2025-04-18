Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Highlands folk-pop band will play a series of gigs around the city as part of a ‘busk crawl’.

Glasgow’s underground commuters are in for a surprise this Monday (April 21), as folk-pop favourites Tide Lines bring a live gig to the Subway with a one-day-only ‘busk crawl’.

The Highland four-piece will be popping up at stations across the city in a sub crawl with a difference, performing stripped-back versions of songs from their brand-new album, Glasgow Love Story, a heartfelt tribute to the city that ‘shaped them’.

Each tune is a love letter to Glasgow’s streets, people and stories, with frontman Robert Robertson commenting: “We’re busking some songs at a few stops on the Subway, and for us it’s about taking the songs back to where they were written, to the places that mean something to us. This city’s been a big part of our journey.

“We’ll be updating our mailing list subscribers with our location as we go, so make sure you’re signed up - it’ll be just like an Easter egg hunt, but with tunes.

“Each song is a nod to the city that helped shape us and our story, making this ‘crawl’ a true love letter to Glasgow.”

The busk crawl is all part of the build-up to the band’s biggest headline show to date: a 5,000-capacity outdoor set at Rouken Glen Park on Friday, 6 June, where they’ll open this year’s edition of The Reeling.

Now in its second year, The Reeling, Glasgow’s summer celebration of traditional music has quickly become a staple in the music calendar. Tide Lines will headline the Friday night, joined by fellow Scottish favourites Siobhan Miller Band, Beinn Lee and Gnoss.

Festival-goers can look forward to two lively stages, a family-friendly ceilidh area, and some of the best Scottish food and drink around.

It’s another major moment in a milestone year for the band. With their fourth studio album Glasgow Love Story set for release on 25 April, singles like By The Quayside, Leaving Town and the nostalgic Better Days have already captured fans’ hearts. The album blends driving indie-folk and evocative storytelling in a way only Tide Lines can.

From their early days in Glasgow’s West End bars to selling out three nights at Barrowlands, the band’s bond with the city runs deep.

After The Reeling, they’ll hit the road for a packed summer of festival appearances, including Belladrum, HebCelt and a free show at Aberdeen’s Quayside Concerts, before a headline UK tour in the autumn.

Trad music fans can catch Tide Lines busk crawl on Monday, 21 April by signing up to their mailing list for location updates.