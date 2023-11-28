Trashcan Sinatras debut album heading for UK top 40 three decades after release

The Trashcan Sinatras are currently on track to be included in the UK top 40 albums

Irvine group the Trashcan Sinatras are set to be in the top 40 album charts this week - 33 years after the release of their debut album Cake.

The album was recorded at "Shabby Road" studios in Kilmarnock after the band were signed by Go! Discs in 1987 with it peaking at 74 in the charts back in the day. Independent label Last Night From Glasgow reissued the 1990 album with it currently sitting at number 10 in the midweek charts above the likes of Fleetwood Mac, The Beatles and ABBA.

Speaking to BBC Scotland News guitarist John Douglas said: "It was a total surprise. We had no clue that it was going to chart so we are all happily gobsmacked." Although the news has been welcomed by the band, they aren't focused on looking at the past and are currently working on recording a new album which they hope to release next year.

"The music industry has changed so much, so every day is like a school day.

"But as a musician and a songwriter it's still the same thing you're doing, which is trying to write good songs."