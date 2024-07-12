In Pictures: Travis play surprise set on day one of TRNSMT festival at Glasgow Green

Travis arrived at TRNSMT this evening on a double decker Glasgow Corporation bus to play a secret set at the festival. The band are home to promote their new album LA Times, their first album release in four years.

They will be appearing on a tour of the city tomorrow, you can read more about that here: “Here are the bus routes for our Travis double decker bus this weekend! We will be on board the bus on Saturday, driving around Glasgow and busking around the city centre! Make sure to come and say hey somewhere along the way.”

To start off their time in Glasgow, they headed directly for Scotland’s biggest music festival, performing a surprise set at the Hideaway stage at TRNSMT. Fran Healy, Dougie Payne and Neil Primrose performed at the new bar area within the festival site under the band’s original name, Glass Onion.

The short blast of some of their greatest hits, joyfully received by a surprised crowd, consisted of a sing along to Why Does It Always Rain On Me?, Sing, Turn, Driftwood and Flowers In The Window before they performed new single Gaslight.

