Dougie Payne, Fran Healy and Neil Primrose of Travis perform during day one of the TRNSMT Festival 2024 at Glasgow Green on July 12, 2024 in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images) | Getty Images

In Pictures: Travis play surprise set on day one of TRNSMT festival at Glasgow Green

Paul Trainer
By Paul Trainer

Editor

Published 12th Jul 2024, 19:35 BST
Updated 12th Jul 2024, 19:42 BST

Travis played a secret set at the Hangout stage as TRNSMT festival got underway tonight.

Travis arrived at TRNSMT this evening on a double decker Glasgow Corporation bus to play a secret set at the festival. The band are home to promote their new album LA Times, their first album release in four years.

They will be appearing on a tour of the city tomorrow, you can read more about that here: “Here are the bus routes for our Travis double decker bus this weekend! We will be on board the bus on Saturday, driving around Glasgow and busking around the city centre! Make sure to come and say hey somewhere along the way.”

To start off their time in Glasgow, they headed directly for Scotland’s biggest music festival, performing a surprise set at the Hideaway stage at TRNSMT. Fran Healy, Dougie Payne and Neil Primrose performed at the new bar area within the festival site under the band’s original name, Glass Onion.

The short blast of some of their greatest hits, joyfully received by a surprised crowd, consisted of a sing along to Why Does It Always Rain On Me?, Sing, Turn, Driftwood and Flowers In The Window before they performed new single Gaslight.

