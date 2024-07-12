Travis set to tour Glasgow on double decker bus to promote new album L.A. Times

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Glaswegians will be able to catch Travis around Glasgow this weekend

Travis will be heading around Glasgow today (Saturday 13 July) on a double decker bus to promote their new album LA. Times which is the bands first album release in four years.

Taking to social media, the band said: “Here are the bus routes for our Travis double decker bus this weekend! We will be on board the bus on Saturday, driving around Glasgow and busking around the city centre! Make sure to come and say hey somewhere along the way.”

The bus will set off at 11am with the bus stopping at Barrowland Ballroom on Gallowgate at 11.30 where you can see the band before it heads to Glasgow Central station at 12.15, Buchanan Street (near the subway) at 13.00 before finishing at George Square at 13.45.

I’ve had the chance to listen to the new album in full and it is brilliant. I was in the unique situation of hearing the band perform some of the tunes off it live at the OVO Hydro a couple of weeks ago when they supported The Killers.

Speaking about the new album, Travis frontman Fran Healy said: “L.A. Times is our most personal album since ‘The Man Who’. There was a lot of big stuff to write about back then, the tectonic plates had shifted in my life. I was 22 when I was writing those songs. They were my therapy. Over 20 years later and the plates have shifted again. There’s a lot to talk about.”

That sense of it being a personal album shines throughout the album with The River being a particular favourite off the album along with Gaslight and Naked In New York City.

Travis will be once again appearing in Glasgow later this year as they bring their ‘Raze the Bar’ tour to the OVO Hydro on Saturday 21 December.