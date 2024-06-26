TRNSMT is back and bigger than ever - with some of the UK’s biggest and best bands (not to mention all the international acts!) - but we wanted to look at all the best bands you’re going to want to see this Summer, including some Glasgow talent.
TRNSMT Festival 2024 has announced a star-studded line-up of headliners including Liam Gallagher, Gerry Cinnamon, and Calvin Harris. Bringing together an incredible weekend of live music across multiple stages, the event is set to return to Glasgow just next month, at the beginning of July 2023.
The TRNSMT festival will take place on Glasgow Green from Friday, July 12 to Sunday, July 14 2024.
1. The Snuts
The Snuts came out of West Lothian a few years back and have been getting bigger and better ever since - fresh off a tour of America, you catch them on the main stage on Friday from 18:05-19:05. | ContributedPhoto: Tommy Kha
2. Brogeal
Falkirk folk punk band Brogeal are definitely ones to watch following their tour of England, Ireland, and the Western Isles this year. Get down to the River Stage from 17:15-17:45. | Kaitlin Wraight
3. Ben Walker
Since coming onto the scene in 2021, Ben has featured
alongside Kyle Falconer, Connor Fyfe, Nathan Evans & Callum Bowie in addition to appearing at King Tuts & selling out his debut headline show. The teenage superstar will play the River Stage on Friday, 14:40-15:10. | Contributed
4. Gerry Cinnamon
Glasgow music legend Gerry Cinnamon will headline the Main Stage on Saturday from 21:20-22:50. | ContributedPhoto: Submitted
