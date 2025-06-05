TRNSMT 2025: 6 up and coming artists you need to see this year at TRNSMT

TRNSMT is back and bigger than ever - with some of the UK’s biggest and best bands (not to mention all the international acts!) - but we wanted to look at all the best bands you’re going to want to see this Summer that might not have as big an audience as they deserve.

All of these bands below are based in Scotland, and regularly gig in Glasgow - so if you’re missing out on TRNSMT this year, add these troops to your list next time you fancy seeing some live music in town.

Despite some controversy around Kneecap being forced off the bill this year, we reckon TRNSMT is still worth going to support some great local artists.

The TRNSMT festival will take place on Glasgow Green from Friday, July 11 to Sunday, July 13 2025.

1 . Bemz - Friday, BBC Introducing Founder of the M4 rap group, M4 festival, and major supporter of Glasgow's hip-hop, rap, grime, R&B, & afro beat scene. Bemz is one of our favourite artists in Glasgow - catch him at TRNSMT at the BBC introducing stage on Friday, July 11. Photo: Contributed

2 . Frankie Elyse - Radio 1 Dance Stage, Friday Glasgow DJ and host of popular club night, Polka Dot Disco Club. Catch Frankie Elyse live at the Radio 1 Dance Stage on Friday, July 11. | Contributed

3 . Brògeal - King Tut's Stage, Saturday Brògeal have took the British music scene by storm over the last few years. Expect a fresh take on folk music with a post-punk twist - catch this Falkirk band in the middle of their meteoric rise at the King Tut's Stage on Saturday, July 12. | Kaitlin Wraight

4 . The Rooks - BBC Introducing, Saturday The Rooks are a great Glasgow bands currently doing the rounds amongst the smaller venues of Glasgow - so it's encouraging to see them get a spot at TRNSMT. Expect alt-rock tunes - catch them at the BBC Introducing stage on Saturday, July 12. | Contributed