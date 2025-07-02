TRNSMT 2025: We look forward to the unmissable acts at TRNSMT 2025

Get ready for TRNSMT 2025 with our guide to the must-see acts set to perform at this year's festival.

TRNSMT 2025 is just over a week away and it promises to be another bumper line-up. So we’ve looked ahead to who you can’t miss at this year’s festival, from a rap legend to a bad that look set for the stratosphere.

Keep reading to find out this year’s unmissable acts at TRNSMT.

Friday

Speaking about Friday night’s headliner, our reporter Declan McConville said: “I think obviously the big one that stands out for a lot of people is 50 Cent. I remember when he played the Hydro, there was a lot of chat after the gig and that this was almost like a resurgence of pretty cool that he's going to be the main stage at TRNSMT on Friday.”

We are also looking forward to Wet Leg, who’ll release their second album next week.

Callum McCormack said: “Their new album, Moisturiser, comes out on the Friday, so they'll be doing a launch of that new album, and I'd imagine you'd hear a few new tunes from that one.”

Saturday

After seeing Iggy Pop at his recent O2 Academy gig, Declan is looking forward to another Trainspotting soundtrack alumni.

He said: “I went to see Iggy Pop last week at the O2 Academy, and obviously being Scottish you love Trainspotting, everybody loves Trainspotting. We're a bit cheeky about it in the sense that a lot of the scenes in Trainspotting were obviously filmed here in Glasgow, even though it is set around Edinburgh, but to hear the big Underworld tune at TRNSMT, I think it's going to be a pretty special TRNSMT moment.”

One band that just about everyone here is looking forward to is Fontaines D.C. The feeling is that it won’t be long before they are headlining the festival in their own right.

Declan said: “I certainly thought they were going to be one of the top kiddies at this festival. Just after they sold out the Hydro at the start of December, they're a band on the up it. There's no question about that. You only need to look at the outdoor gigs that they're doing across Europe and in London.”

Sunday

Sunday looks like one where women will be a strong focus and we’re looking forward to the likes of Gracie Abrams taking to the Glasgow Green festival’s main stage.

Declan said: “I know there's been a lot of criticism towards TRNSMT in recent years about female representation at the festival, but there's a good couple of names in there, both female and Glasgow acts on a Sunday. We'll talk about that, on the way here. You've got Brooke Combe, Rianne Downie, Nina Nisbet's there as well. Rianne Downie obviously played last year as well.”