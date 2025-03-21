TRNSMT 2025: TRNSMT announces 18 big dance acts for Glasgow Green in 2025

BBC Radio 1 Dance is taking over the much-loved Boogie Bar to bring some of the best dance music to Glasgow Green this summer on 11-13th July.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

TRNSMT has today (March 21) announced the hotly anticipated line-up for its dance stage. The Boogie Bar is being taken over by Radio 1 Dance to deliver a billing with some of the top trending artists in the genre.

With a new name, but the same roof raising DJ’s, Glasgow Green is set to welcome 18 acts to the Radio 1 Dance Stage. They join an already star-studded bill which includes headliners 50 Cent, Biffy Clyro, Snow Patrol, The Script, Fontaines D.C., and Gracie Abrams.

DF Concerts

Friday:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dance music star, and host of BBC Introducing on Radio 1 Dance, Jaguar will head up the stage on opening day and is guaranteed to get the crowd jumping with one of her garage-infused dance sets.

A powerhouse in the Scottish music scene, La La will return to her home city and Connor Coates will bring his infectious energy to Glasgow Green. Big Miz, MARIANNE and Frankie Elyse, all growing names in Scotland’s house and techno scene, will be treating fans to big tunes.

Saturday:

Following his huge 2024 success with his debut single, Nimino will be bringing his house, garage and hip hop sounds to the Radio 1 Dance stage.

Dance music fans will not want to miss high energy performances from DJ and producer Hayley Zalassi and Scotland’s very own Arielle Free. Also joining Saturday’s line up will be female powerhouses in techno and dance with Hannah Opgaard, Dominique and EVA.

Sunday:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Closing the Radio 1 Dance stage will be Irish dance-pop singer-songwriter, JAZZY, will headline TRNSMT’s newest stage playing her infectious hits.

Sunday will also see BETH and host of Radio 1's Dance Anthems, Charlie Hedges, perform to Glasgow Green as well as Radio 1’s Future Dance host Sarah Story, Radio 1's Future Dance presenter. Making their TRNSMT debut, Glasgow favourite, Kane Kirkpatrick and US techno DJ BEAUX will be kicking off the final leg of the party.

Geoff Ellis, Festival Director of TRNSMT said: “This year’s line up just got even bigger with the addition of 18 trailblazers, set to showcase some of the electronic music scene on the BBC Radio 1 Dance Stage.

"Some of the Radio 1 Dance DJs will be playing alongside homegrown British talent on the stage that fans have always known and loved, but now has a new name.

“TRNSMT is the perfect place to experience unforgettable performances and the incredible energy of a Scottish crowd, with lots of exciting announcements still to come.”