Scotland’s biggest live music event will return to Glasgow Green next summer.

Rockstar Energy presents TRNSMT will return with new dates next year, kicking off summer in style a little earlier on Friday 19th - Sunday 21st June.

Since 2017, TRNSMT has been a highlight of Scotland’s cultural calendar, bringing unforgettable live music performances to Glasgow and celebrating the best of the Scottish music scene.

Previous lineups have featured iconic headliners including Paolo Nutini, Arctic Monkeys, Calvin Harris and The 1975, plus the very best of up-and-coming local talent, cementing the festival as a must-attend event for music fans across Scotland.

TRNSMT attracts up to 150,000 fans across three days each year, transforming Glasgow Green into a hub of live music, food and community. Alongside the main stage, the festival boasts unique onsite areas such as the King Tut’s Stage - famous for platforming future headliners early in their career like Gerry Cinnamon, Lewis Capaldi and Sam Fender - as well as the BBC Introducing stage, The Hangout, two dance stages, and The Reset area where fans at TRNSMT 2025 could meet artists at the BBC Radio 1 Photobooth - offering something for everyone.

Geoff Ellis, Festival Director, said: “TRNSMT is always evolving and it’s all about giving fans, artists and the city the best possible experience. There is no better way to kick off summer than with an incredible weekend of live music and that unbeatable Scottish crowd.”

Tickets will be available via the official TRNSMT website, and further details, including lineup announcements, will be coming soon.