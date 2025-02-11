More acts revealed adding the eclectic sounds of Tom Walker, Kyle Falconer, Arthur Hill, Good Neighbours, Brooke Combe and Nathan Evans & The Saint Phnx Band to an already incredible line up

TRNSMT has today (11 February) announced more acts taking to the stage at this summer’s Glasgow Green extravaganza, joining an already star-studded bill which includes headliners 50 Cent, Biffy Clyro, Snow Patrol, The Script, Fontaines D.C., and Gracie Abrams.

Indie-pop duo Good Neighbours will bring the sunshine to Glasgow Green on Friday performing their viral smash hit ‘Home’ and songs from their latest EP. Also taking to the stage on the opening day, and making his festival debut, will be YouTuber and Podcaster Arthur Hill bringing his unique mix of comedy and pop. A 9-member LA music collective, NOFUN! are also set to take over the stage blending genres from alternative rock to hip-hop.

Homegrown talent will be centre stage on Saturday and Sunday at Rockstar Energy presents TRNSMT as Glasgow’s own Lucia & the Best Boys are added to the line up following their UK headline tour. On performing at TRNSMT the band commented: “We can’t wait to be back playing the main stage in our hometown at TRNSMT this year”. Five-piece band Brògeal from Falkirk, known for their unique fusion of Scottish folk and punk will also perform, joining legendary Scottish headliners Biffy Clyro who were announced last year.

There will be a showcase of some of the best, and most eclectic, Scottish talent ahead of adopted homegrown headliners Snow Patrol on Sunday. Glasgow Green will be serenaded by the soulful sounds of Scotland’s very own Tom Walker, performing his hit tracks which have amassed millions of listeners, like ‘Leave the Light On’. After making his debut TRNSMT appearance in 2021 following his viral cover of 19th Century sea shanties, Nathan Evans & The Saint Phnx Band return with their unique folk-pop. Rolling Stone UK rising star and one-to-watch, Edinburgh-born Brooke Combe will bring a soulful sound to Sunday’s lineup, and frontman of The View, Kyle Falconer will return to Glasgow Green following the release of his third solo album.

Final stage splits for the weekend and many more acts are still to be announced.

Geoff Ellis, Festival Director of TRNSMT said: “This year’s TRNSMT line up just got even bigger with globally renowned stars and chart-topping rappers, to pop sensations and amazing homegrown bands joining the bill.

“Festivals like TRNSMT aren’t just about seeing your favourite artists - they’re about discovering your next favourite too. Whether you come to see the biggest names in music or to find new artists and genres, TRNSMT is the perfect place to experience unforgettable performances and the incredible energy of a Scottish crowd, with lots of exciting things still to be announced.”

TRNSMT is offering a range of ticket packages, including VIP experiences and fans can find out more about these here.