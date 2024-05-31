TRNSMT launch search for breakthrough DJ to open festival stage
TRNSMT music festival is on the hunt for top local talent to open its Boogie Bar stage on Saturday 13th July. The search is on to find the next generation of talent, giving budding producers the opportunity to have their mixes judged by headlining DJs, and win the chance to play the opening set.
To get the Boogie Bar jumping, festival organisers are calling on musicians to submit their best mixes for a chance to join some of the country’s best grassroots DJs and producers on the lineup.
A phenomenal opportunity for up-and-coming artists, all submissions will be listened to and judged by BETH who recently featured on BBC Radio 1’s Dance Party, emerging Glasgow DJ Dominique, and festival favourite Hayley Zalassi.
To enter and be in with a chance to open the stage on Saturday, playing a set on the lineup, applicants should submit their mixes online by 4th May at 1pm. As well as playing the Boogie Bar on Saturday 13th July, the winner of the prize will also win weekend tickets for them and a pal.
Craig Johnston, Promoter at DF Concerts who programmes the Boogie Bar, said: “We launched the Boogie Bar in 2021 and it’s one of the most popular stages at the festival, the crowd is always jumping.
“This is an incredible opportunity for a budding DJ to get in front of music lovers at Scotland’s biggest festival and join some of the biggest names in music on the lineup.
“It’s great to have BETH, Hayley Zalassi, and DOMINIQUE on board with the judging process - some of Scotland’s biggest names in electronic music who know exactly what it takes to get a crowd excited.”
All submissions can be entered here.
The festival has almost sold out but there’s still a chance to get tickets to TRNSMT. Click here for more information and tickets.
