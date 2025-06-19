TRNSMT festival reveals new layout for the BBC Radio 1 Dance Stage area and The Hangout returns.

Rockstar Energy presents TRNSMT has unveiled the site map for 2025, with some exciting new additions.

The Boogie Bar stage has been taken over by BBC Radio 1 Dance Stage this year in a brand new location near the main entrance. Hosting 18 acts to get festival-goers boogieing over the course of the three days, including sets from Jaguar, who presents on Radio 1’s Introducing Dance show and Glaswegian DJ La La, joining other top selectors from across the UK.

Fans will be excited to hear The Hangout also makes its return, a space exclusively for over 18s to take a break from the buzz of the main stages. Already confirmed are some of the weekend’s biggest parties - Bongo’s Bingo and Drag-aoke with Miss Lola Fierce - with plenty of live music from buskers, DJ sets and more.

The East Entrance is now for Accessible fans only, and all General Admission ticket holders must enter through the West Entrance, with VIP ticket holders arriving through the VIP entrance as they have done in previous years.

VIP ticketholders will be able to enjoy the exclusive VIP Garden which hosts barshosts, hosting bars, food outlets, seating, DJs and upgraded toilets. VIP+ tickets are still available which also includes Main Stage front pen access - so you won’t miss out on the action.

The site map highlights the locations of the stages and VIP area, as well as where all the amazing bars, food vendors, and pop-up activations can be found. This year includes the Rockstar Energy Drink Bar, Pepsi Max, Jägermeister’s Jägerplatz, Smirnoff Bar, as well as Three’s ‘Charge and Vibe’ and a second charging station.

A festival spokesperson said: “We’re buzzing to share the official TRNSMT site map with fans – it means we’re one step closer to gates opening! It’s the perfect tool to start planning your weekend, from finding your favourite stage to checking out bars, food spots, and all the key information to make the most of your festival experience. We can’t wait to welcome everyone to Glasgow Green very soon!”

There are a range of ticket packages, including VIP experiences and fans can find out more about these at www.trnsmtfest.com. Day tickets start from £89.50 (plus GCC Environmental Levy) and weekend tickets start from £254.90 (plus GCC Environmental Levy). Fans can buy now and pay later at the checkout via Ticketmaster to spread the cost of their ticket.