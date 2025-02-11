Van Morrison announces shows in Glasgow and Edinburgh for March 2025 UK tour
Van Morrison, the legendary singer-songwriter has announced a rare run of UK live performances this March 2025.
He has extended his run of four shows to include performances at Glasgow Royal Concert Hall on March 30th , 2025 and Edinburgh Usher Hall on March 31st , 2025.
MARCH DATES 2025:
March 18 – Nottingham Royal Concert Hall
March 19 – Birmingham Symphony Hall
March 23 – Oxford New Theatre
March 24 – Stroud Subscription Rooms
March 30 – Glasgow Royal Concert Hall
March 31 – Edinburgh Usher Hall
Start time for the shows will be 8.00pm except for Nottingham which will be 7.30pm
Tickets go on sale: 9am - Friday February 14th , 2025.