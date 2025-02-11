Van Morrison announces shows in Glasgow and Edinburgh for March 2025 UK tour

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville

Digital Reporter

Published 11th Feb 2025, 09:56 BST
It will be the first time that Van Morrison has performed in the city for almost three years since appearing at Kelvingrove Bandstand

Van Morrison, the legendary singer-songwriter has announced a rare run of UK live performances this March 2025.

He has extended his run of four shows to include performances at Glasgow Royal Concert Hall on March 30th , 2025 and Edinburgh Usher Hall on March 31st , 2025.

MARCH DATES 2025:

 

March 18 – Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

March 19 – Birmingham Symphony Hall

March 23 – Oxford New Theatre

March 24 – Stroud Subscription Rooms 

March 30 – Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

March 31 – Edinburgh Usher Hall

Start time for the shows will be 8.00pm except for Nottingham which will be 7.30pm

Tickets go on sale: 9am - Friday February 14th , 2025.

