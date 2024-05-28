What to do at The Reeling Festival, Glasgow’s summer celebration of Scottish traditional music
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Reeling – a local summer celebration of traditional music – first burst onto the Scottish festival scene in June last year. The 5,000-capacity event takes place on June 8th and 9th at Rouken Glen Park, the same weekend as Taylor Swift comes to Edinburgh.
The park will be brought to life with world-class performances spanning two stages, alongside a dedicated kids area and high-quality Scottish food and drink offerings. Here are some of the highlights to look out for:
Birch Coffee
Highland specialty coffee brand Birch will be popping up at the festival for two days only, serving up much needed cups of coffee throughout the weekend. The cafes in Portree and Inverness are hugely popular with tourists and locals alike, inspired by the world-leading coffee scene in Melbourne. It’s an opportunity to sample some absolutely cracking coffee not normally available locally: definitely not to be missed. It’s run by Niall Munro, son of famous Runrig frontman Donnie.
Planet G
Plant-based food truck Planet G will be serving delights all weekend, with mushroom gnocchi, haggis burgers, and loaded nachos on offer – all packed with flavour and totally vegan. With a menu crafted using ingredients sourced from Scottish farms and suppliers, Planet G’s mission is to help people reduce their environmental impact through plant-based food.
Ceilidh Tots
Ceilidh Tots is set to entertain Scotland’s youngest music fans with mini-Scottish traditional music concerts designed especially for pre-schoolers and their families. Little ones can dive into the world of Scottish music with bubbles, mini-instruments, and sensory elements like a parachute blanket.
Ùpraid
For those who want to keep the good times going, the official after party, in collaboration with Ùpraid, is set to be a fantastic night. Ùpraid is a student-led night, run in coordination with University of Glasgow Gaelic department, and is one of Glasgow’s only Gaelic speaking club nights. Set to take place at Dannsa on Sauchiehall Street, expect more great tunes and even greater Gaelic chat.
Dough Man’s Land
For pizza fans, Dough Man's Land will return to The Reeling for a second year, dishing out wood fired pizza from their eye-catching horse box which is usually parked near Kelvingrove Park. A good pizza is the perfect al fresco treat - and we’re strong believers that just because you’re at a festival doesn’t mean you shouldn’t be eating great food.
The Reeling festival returns to Rouken Glen Park on Saturday 8th and Sunday 9th June 2024. Tickets are available here.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.