Why Does it Always Rain on me? Watch Fran Healy sing karaoke at The Horse Shoe Bar

It was right back to the start for Fran Healy last night as the singer returned to the upstairs lounge of The Horse Shoe Bar on Drury Street. A longstanding venue for karaoke, it has a long association with Glasgow bands, including Travis and Glasvegas who have used space above the pub for rehearsals ahead of recording or touring.
The stage in the lounge was a festive sight as folk enjoyed the last Friday night before Christmas. Fran Healy joined the usual karaoke performers to sing one of his own songs, Why Does it Always Rain on Me?, released as the third single from The Man Who, the second studio album from Travis. You can see the video of the moment here.
The song became the group’s international breakthrough single and a pathfinder for future success with songs like Sing and Flowers in the Window. It was the band’s first top 10 hit on the UK singles chart, reaching number 10 in August 1999.
25 years later, it remains a highlight of the band’s live show. Travis play a homecoming show at The Hydro tonight.
In July, Travis played a surprise set at TRNSMT, before stopped off outside the world famous Barrowland Ballroom to do a bit of busking for fans.
The band toured the city on a vintage Glasgow Corporation double decker bus to promote new album L.A. Times, making several stops to perform, with lead singer Fran Healy chatting to passersby from the back of the bus as it travelled through the city centre.
For more Glasgow connections to Fran Healy’s music career, take a tour of important places in his life.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.