"You cannae beat a bit of AC/DC man" - Ally McCoist reminisces about happy memories at Glasgow Apollo
Rangers hero Ally McCoist was spotted enjoying himself ahead of Arsenal’s Champions League clash against Bayern Munich in Germany.
The former Scotland international was on commentary duties for the match which finished 1-0 after after a second half Joshua Kimmich header. It goes without saying that McCoist was a big fan of the pre-match tunes.
He was caught on camera looking shocked when one particular song started playing as he said: "That can't be AC/DC?
"If there's a guitar comes in here in a minute it's unbelievable.
"It is! It's Hells Bells, AC/DC. Aw man! You can't beat a bit of AC/DC man."
McCoist is a well-known music fan having previously proclaimed Bon Jovi as one of his favourite bands. He was spotted on the gantry playing an air guitar and drums.
"They're brilliant. I saw them, Glasgow Apollo, 1980. That was the opening tune."
McCoist has previously been pictured alongside AC/DC guitarist Angus Young with the band having strong roots in Glasgow, having also previously revealed their support for Rangers.
