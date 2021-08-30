New GlasGLOW dates added after sell-out launch

The popular light show has been extended after tickets sold out in three hours.

What’s happening? After over 30,000 tickets were snapped up in just three hours last week, itison has announced it’s adding an extra seven nights onto GlasGLOW – the family friendly Halloween light show taking place at Glasgow’s Botanic Gardens this October.

What are the new GlasGLOW dates? Dates for GlasGLOW 2021 have been extended to run from the 27 October to the 14 November.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The illuminated Halloween trail has proven highly popular and is now in its fourth year, following three sell out years in a row.

When are tickets on sale for the new GlasGLOW dates? Tickets are on sale from Thursday 2 September at 7.30am online.

How much are tickets? Tickets for the show are priced at:

Adult - £20

Child - £12

Under 3s – FREE

And brand new for 2021, you can also enjoy Mallow & Fast Pass tickets which include a dedicated entrance, mallow skewer of your choice and fast pass entry into Marshmallowland, priced at:

Adult Mallow & Fast Pass - £26

Child Mallow & Fast Pass -£18

What to expect: Guests will enter the fictional world of Glasglopolis, a sprawling metropolis which is under attack from a terrifying toxic gloop. Playing the role of an undercover reporter, each guest will go on a journey to expose the truth and save the city’s annual pumpkin festival.

Oli Norman, CEO of itison and GlasGLOW creator, said: “Every year, we’re blown away by the support shown for GlasGLOW.

“Over 150 event professionals come together to create a world-class experience as we come into the dark months.