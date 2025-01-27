New Lanark launch first ever film festival at Scottish World Heritage Site

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

New Lanark World Heritage Site has announce its newly licensed cinema, and to celebrate they’re launching a brand new film festival

New Lanark World Heritage Site is thrilled to announce its newly licensed cinema, positioning it as a cornerstone for celebrating Scottish films and storytelling.

Housed within the historic Robert Owen School for Children, this 123-seat cinema is unique, being the only one of its kind located within a World Heritage Site in Scotland. The venue also features an exhibition space, allowing us to delve deeper into the stories and history behind the films being showcased.

New Lanark Film Theatre’s inaugural screening will be blockbuster Top Gun on February 15th, as a special Valentine’s Date Night. Couples and cinema enthusiasts alike will have the chance to enjoy this classic film in a setting rich with history and charm.

The launch also marks the beginning of an exciting new tradition with the first-ever New Lanark Film Festival, running from March 24th to 28th 2025. The festival, organised in partnership with the prestigious Bill Douglas Cinema Museum in Exeter, will highlight the legacy of acclaimed Scottish director Bill Douglas and his contributions to preserving cinematic history.

Curated in collaboration with Dr. Phil Wickham, the festival will feature a selection of Douglas’ works, including never-before-seen short films from the 1960s, providing an intimate glimpse into the filmmaker’s early creative journey. This partnership highlights the shared mission of preserving film history in a venue that celebrates both heritage and innovation.

Harvey John Perrie, Marketing & Events Officer at New Lanark, said: "The New Lanark Film Theatre has so much potential and is an exciting new asset to our World Heritage Site. New Lanark is a place full of stories from its long history - and now we have a new way to tell stories through the medium of cinema.

“The Film Festival is something we envision bringing the whole community together, whether you're a filmmaker, a film lover, or someone wanting to try out something new - our unique location means that there is something for everyone. We have been overwhelmed by the submissions and interest we have had for our first Film Festival, and we are very excited to share our packed programme soon."

Film Festival Highlights

March 24th – Opening Gala: Bill Douglas Short Film Collection

The festival kicks off with an exclusive screening of Douglas’ 8mm short films, made between 1966 and 1969. Many of these have never been shown publicly, offering a rare opportunity to witness the collaborative and experimental spirit that defined Douglas’ early work.

March 25th – Community Film Festival

This day celebrates independent filmmaking in Scotland, featuring a competition screening of original works. Many of these films are debuting on the big screen, with the evening culminating in the awarding of the Audience Prize. Submissions remain open, with early entries showcasing exceptional creativity and talent.

March 26th – Aftersun: Celebrating Women in Cinema

In honour of International Women’s Month, the festival will screen Charlotte Wells’ critically acclaimed Aftersun. This semi-autobiographical masterpiece explores the relationship between a young girl and her father, featuring Oscar-nominated performances and a deeply personal narrative that resonated widely during the 2022 awards season.

March 27th – Restless Natives: Scotland on Screen

A true Scottish classic, Restless Natives remains one of the nation’s most beloved films. Recently adapted into a stage musical, this nostalgic gem is a must-see for fans of Scottish cinema.

March 28th – Closing Gala: Comrades

The festival concludes with Bill Douglas’ epic masterpiece Comrades. This historical drama tells the story of the Tolpuddle Martyrs and their fight for workers’ rights- a cause supported by Robert Owen, whose vision helped shape New Lanark. Rediscovered as a cinematic treasure, Comrades demands to be experienced on the big screen for its artistry and enduring relevance.

Tickets for the Valentine’s Day screening of Top Gun are now available on the New Lanark website. Further details about the New Lanark Film Festival line up and ticketing will be announced soon.

For more information, visit New Lanark Film Theatre - New Lanark Visitor Centre