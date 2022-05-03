New mental health and wellbeing festival being held in Glasgow Southside

A new mental health and wellbeing festival is coming to Glasgow’s Southside.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Southside Wellbeing Festival, in partnership with Finn’s Place, The Wee Retreat CIC and The Southside Fringe, will include lots of free events aimed at boosting the wellbeing and mental health of people in the area.

The festival is funded by Glasgow Community Mental Health Fund and aims to increase the wellbeing of southsiders by introducing a variety of exciting activities from meditation, to fermentation, poetry and more.

What events are being held?

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Friday, May 20, the festival kicks off with a celebration of World Meditation Day. There will be a free morning meditation session held at The Wee Retreat CIC. Later that evening, The Wellbeing Fair will take place at Finn’s Place, where visitors can find out more about what you can do to improve your wellbeing - from yoga, creative writing, massage, pilates, exercise, meditation and more. Expect taster sessions of music and drumming as well as refreshments. Both these events on Friday are open to the public and free.

Most Popular

On Saturday, May 21, The Wee Retreat is hosting their Wee Open Day. Expect a fun-filled day of taster sessions, delicious finger foods and some child friendly activities to keep everyone entertained. Meanwhile, over at Finn’s Place, you will be able to take part in workshops by MILK Cafe, Scottish Ballet. There are lots of activities from learning how to ferment your own vegetables to having a go at dancing to improve your mental, physical and social wellbeing.

The festival will feature lots of free events.

Finally on Sunday, May 22, Finn’s Place will be hosting an afternoon of breath yoga. Go along and find out how breathing techniques can help you support better mental and physical health. At The Wee Retreat, you will be able to take part in an Introduction to Yin Yoga workshop. Learn about how this practice can benefit your life and then try it out for yourself.

The event closes with a poetry share workshop at The Wee Retreat. Whether you are an experienced poet, an amateur dabbler or avid reader of poetry, join in with an informal afternoon of nourishment as we share poetry aloud. Feel free to bring something you have written or one of your favourite poems by others or just your good self to enjoy.

Tickets and Prices

All of the events at The Southside Wellbeing Festival are completely free, with the exception of Sunday’s Introduction to Yin Yoga and Breath Yoga workshops. These classes cost £5 and tickets can be purchased online.

You can find out more about our events by visiting www.southsidewellbeingfestival.co.uk . Alternatively, look up The Wee Retreat CIC, Finn’s Place, or you visit the Facebook page, @SouthsideWellbeingFestival.