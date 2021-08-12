The famous TV cook will be live in conversation in Glasgow.

An evening with Nigella takes place in November (Picture: Getty Images).

She has graced our TV screens for years, cooking and baking a range of dishes that are as easy to make as they are delicious.

Now keen cooks can hear from the lady herself, as Nigella Lawson is coming to Glasgow for a one night, in-person event at the King’s Theatre.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With 12 books to her name, Nigella will be discussing her cooking, kitchen and latest book Cook, Eat, Repeat, which launched last year during lockdown along with a namesake TV programme.

The event listing reads: “Spend an evening with Nigella as she shares the rhythms and rituals of her kitchen to celebrate her latest book Cook, Eat, Repeat – a delicious and delightful combination of recipes intertwined with narrative essays about food, all written in Nigella’s engaging and insightful prose.

“Live in conversation, Nigella will explore how cooking is a personal, intuitive and connecting process, how one meal idea leads to another, and how one ingredient can spawn a multitude of ideas and recipes. Whether asking ‘what is a recipe?’ or making ‘A Loving Defence of Brown Food’, Nigella’s wisdom about food and life comes to the fore.”

When it is taking place? An Evening with Nigella Lawson is taking place on Monday 8 November, from 7.30pm at the King’s Theatre, 297 Bath Street.