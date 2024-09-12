For those who were hoping a return to Knebworth was on the cards, we have some bad news.

Oasis fans continue to be disappointed this week, after the band announced there would be no further UK dates added to their 2025 reunion.

That means for many who were hoping for a return to Knebworth Park, a return to their hallowed live location is off the cards.

What have Oasis fans said about the lack of further UK tour dates, and why is Knebworth so important for Oasis and their fans?

Taking to social media on Wednesday afternoon to address many rumours floating around that the band could make a triumphant return to Knebworth Park, the scene of their legendary 1996 performances, a statement for the band read: “Oasis will not be playing Knebworth Park in the future.”

"There are no plans for any further UK dates beyond the currently announced UK stadium tour."

British rock group, Oasis, performing at Knebworth House, Hertfordshire, 10th August 1996. (Photo by Brian Rasic/Hulton Archive/Getty Images) | Getty Images

That prompted fans to take to social media expressing their sorrow that the band are not going to make the trip to the Hertfordshire location, however among the more optimistic of comments was one that read “While it’s disappointing to hear that Oasis won't be playing Knebworth Park, I’m looking forward to the upcoming stadium tour!”

But for some, they think that a show at Knebworth Park might still be something the band will accommodate as part of their 2025 UK tour, with one hopeful fan stating: “You sure, that's what you said last time! . Bet it ends up televised too!!”

What is so special about Oasis and Knebworth Park?

For many that grew up during the heydey of Britpop and “Cool Britannia,” Oasis’ performance at Knebworth on August 10 and 11 1996 symbolised both the peak of the band’s popularity at the time and just how big the Britpop movement had become.

The shows were among the largest outdoor shows in UK history, with over 250,000 people attending the shows across two days - and much like with their recent reunion shows going on sale, 2.5 million people applied for tickets, making it the most in-demand concert in British history at the time.

The Knebworth shows came at a time when the band had just released their second album, “(What's the Story) Morning Glory?,” which became a massive success, and they were widely considered the biggest band in the world at that time. Meanwhile, Knebworth has long been hallowed ground for large concerts throughout history, with Pink Floyd, The Rolling Stones and many other legendary artists headlining shows at the site.

While Oasis continued to release music and tour, Knebworth is often seen as the pinnacle of their career, after which the band never quite reached the same heights. Music historians consider the concerts sometimes as the end of the Britpop era and the beginning of a more challenging period for the band, marked by internal conflicts and the eventual departure of key members.

But their performances at Knebworth at the height of their fame has been immortalised through documentaries, live recordings and of course word-of-mouth, with fans of a certain age asking other fans “were you at Knebworth in 1996?”

Were you at one of the 1996 shows Oasis performed at Knebworth and have memories you’d like to share just how important the shows were for the band and for fans? Leave your comments below and speculate if Knebworth might be saved for a 2026 anniversary.