BBC Scotland premiered the 20th anniversary special of River City in Glasgow last night - with the episode to debut on TV tonight (26 September).

BBC Scotland celebrated the 20th anniversary of River City last night at the Glasgow Film Theatre.

The special episode follows Bob and Angus as they wake up in the multiverse to seek out their lost friends from the past.

This could mean some of your favourite characters from River City history could be making an appearance on BBC Scotland tonight.

For those who didn’t make the screening, the special will debut on BBC One Scotland tonight, Monday September 26, and on Tuesday September 27 at 7pm.

River City cast past and present at the preview screening of the special 20th Anniversary episode at the Glasgow Film Theatre. Photo by Jamie Simpson/BBC

River City cast past and present posing again at the preview screening of the special 20th Anniversary episode at the Glasgow Film Theatre. Photo by Jamie Simpson/BBC

River City cast past and present L-R: Deirdre Davis, Frank Gallagher, Stephen Purdon and Jacqueline at the preview screening of the special 20th Anniversary episode at the Glasgow Film Theatre. Photo by Jamie Simpson/BBC