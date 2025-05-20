Peppa Pig is a big sister again - as Mummy Pig gives birth to a new piglet 😍

Peppa Pig has become a sister again!

Mummy Pig ‘gives birth’ to a third pig who joins the cast of the beloved show.

But what is the new piglet called?

Mummy Pig has ‘given birth’ to a new member of the Peppa Pig family. The character was revealed to be pregnant earlier this year - and she has now welcomed a new piglet.

It was announced on GMB this morning (May 20) that Peppa Pig now has a new sister. The name of the new character has also been confirmed - and it is adorable.

The Pig family has just become a little bit bigger. Here’s all you need to know:

What is Peppa Pig’s new sister called?

Mummy Pig gives birth to new piglet - Evie Pig | GMB/ Instagram

All the way back in February it was announced that Peppa Pig would be getting a new sibling. It was revealed that Mummy Pig was pregnant and would be welcoming a third child.

A gender reveal party was later held to much fanfare and the new piglet was confirmed to be a girl. It is set to be Peppa’s first sister as her other sibling George is a boy.

Appearing on GMB on ITV this morning (May 20), Mummy Pig announced that she had given birth to the latest member of the Pig family. Viewers were treated to a first look at the new baby as well.

The BBC reports that the baby was born at the “same hospital” as Prince William and Princess Cathrine’s own royal children. In a post on Instagram, GMB added: “Oink oink hooray! Mummy Pig and Daddy Pig are over the moon to introduce their brand new little piglet... welcome to the world, Evie!”

Evie was said to be born at 5.30am, according to GMB. But viewers will have to wait a bit longer to see her on screen as she will join the cast in the autumn.

