After 12 years away, Peter Kay has announced his grand return with the Better Late than Never tour - here’s when he’ll be coming to Glasgow.

Peter Kay has announced his comeback which includes a massive 15 shows up and down the UK. And the good news is, the Better Late than Never tour will be making a stop at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro.

It’s been almost 12 years since Kay last took to the stage after the planned Have Gags, Will Travel tour was cancelled due to “unforeseen family circumstances”. Now the wait is over as the UK wide tour will be kicking off next month (December 2022).

Kay did make a rare public appearance last year to host a Dance For Life danceathon raising money for Cancer research. The event at London’s Alexandra Palace proved time away has only made the comedian funnier with fans raving about the performance.

After stepping away from the limelight Kay made another public appearance in May this year at the Ivor Novello Awards. Since then there have been rumours the star was set to make his comeback, and they have finally come to life with yesterday’s announcement.

So, when will Peter Kay make his long awaited return to the stage? Here’s everything you need to know about his upcoming tour and how to get tickets.

When did Peter Kay last tour?

It has been almost 12 years since Peter Kay completed a full UK arena tour. The 48 year old comedian has been out of the public eye since 2017 when he cancelled a 100-show standup tour scheduled to take place over 14 months.

The comedian never went into detail about what led to the cancellation but apologised to fans saying “family must always come first”.

Will there be a presale event?

OVO will have their own presale event which will start on November 10 at 10am. If you’re an OVO or SSE customer, register for OVO Live and you can gain immediate access to these benefits for free. If you have already registered for SSE Reward, your login details will be the same for OVO Live.

Peter Kay tour in Glasgow

Peter Kay will be bringing the Better Late than Never tour to Glasgow’s OVO Hydro on May 5, 2023.

Peter Kay tickets 2023

Tickets for the comedian’s highly anticipated comeback tour will be available for purchase from Ticketmaster on November 12, at 10am.

Peter Kay Better Late Than Never tour 2023

Here is a full list of dates for the upcoming tour:

December 2, 2022: AO Arena, Manchester

December 3, 2022: AO Arena, Manchester

December 17, 2022: Utilita Arena, Birmingham

January 6, 2023: M&S Arena, Liverpool

January 20, 2023: First Direct Arena, Leeds

February 17, 2023: Utilita Arena, Sheffield

March 9, 2023: Utilita Arena, Newcastle

March 23, 2023: Resorts World Arena, Birmingham

May 5, 2023: OVO Hydro, Glasgow

May 19, 2023: First Direct Arena, Leeds

June 16, 2023: Cardiff International Arena, Cardiff

June 17, 2023: Cardiff International Arena, Cardiff

July 14, 2023: Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

July 15, 2023: Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

August 11, 2023: Utilita Arena, Nottingham

