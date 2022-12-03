Despite the band cancelling their second show in a row after postponing their Newcastle gig - they hope to return to action soon

Rock band Placebo have postponed their performance at the O2 Academy in Glasgow after frontman Brian Molko lost his voice. The band are currently on their Never Let Me Go tour but have had to postpone their second show in a row.

The rock band were also forced to pull out of a show at Newcastle City Hall on Friday December 2, 2022. Taking to Twitter on December 3, a statement read: “Dear Placebo fans, we are so very sorry to say that, following a doctor’s consultation this evening, Brian has been advised that he is not fit to perform tomorrow night at the O2 Academy in Glasgow.

“This follows the postponement of the Newcastle City Hall show last night.” A statement from Brian Molko said:: “Dear Placebo fans, As the ‘repeat offenders’ from the British tour, or ‘my support group’ as I like to call them now already know, I have been gradually losing my voice this past week since our second concert at O2 Academy Brixton.

“I have kept on keeping on, despite my doctor’s advice to go home & shut up for a week, as it was important to me not to disappoint any of you who have paid good money and travelled, often from afar, to see us play. But I am afraid that now I must protect my art and my livelihood.

“Myself & the band are crestfallen, as I’m sure you all are too, but I am no spring chicken anymore & I am quite unwell. I’d like to thank you all in advance for your understanding and express my gratitude for giving us such exciting concerts each night.”

Despite postponing their last two shows, the band hope to be back for their next performance which is set to take place in Dublin on Monday, December 5. From there they are due to perform in Cambridge and Birmingham before heading to Mexico and then the United States.

What Placebo postponing Glasgow show means for ticket holders