Premier sneaker festival returning to Glasgow

One of the biggest sneaker and lifestyle festivals in Scotland is returning to Glasgow later this summer.

SWG3 has announced that Sole Bloc Sneaker Festival will be returning this August.

Thousands of sneaker enthusiasts will be welcomed back to the SWG3 warehouse complex for the festival’s third edition.

This year there will be even more lifestyle brands, street food, craft beer, graffiti events and sneaker and lifestyle panel talks with industry leaders, plus a dedicated kids’ area.

The SneakersER team will also be on site, offering their sneaker cleaning services for anyone that needs a revamp on their shoes.

The event showcases some of the biggest private sellers and collectors from across the UK, who will set up stalls at the venue to sell and trade sneakers - many of which cannot be found in high street stores.

As well as this, event-goers will be treated to DJ sets across the duration of the day as well being able to feast on the finest street food the city has to offer courtesy of Scotland’s favourite travelling street food collective The Big Feed.

In SWG3’s main room, Magic City, one of Glasgow’s most loved parties will be soundtracking the day with the best in hip hop and RnB. On the outdoor terrace space Elisco will be bringing disco vibes alongside Craig Moogroove and friends; while Glasgow favourites Forty Clothing take over the TV Studio.

Alan Lynn, founder of global sneaker care company SNEAKERS ER and SOLE BLOC organiser, said: “We can’t wait to welcome the people to Glasgow for what’s set to be the biggest and best event yet. We have so much amazing food, drink and music in store so there’s really something for everyone this year - not just sneaker fans.”

Sole Bloc Sneaker Festival and Street Party will begin from midday on August 27 (11am for those with V.I.P passes).