PREVIEW: Pete Tong's Ibiza Classics is heading this way - here’s how to get tickets

Superstar DJ Pete Tong has announce a new Ibiza Classics 2025 UK tour and he is heading this way.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The world’s most iconic orchestral electronic music event is returning with new live dates in Glasgow, Nottingham, Manchester, Leeds, Birmingham and London - full details below.

BUY TICKETS: Tickets for the tour go on sale Monday, December 16, at 10am and will be available from at www.gigsandtours.com, www.ticketmaster.co.uk, www.axs.com and www.ibizaclassics.com - os simply CLICK HERE.

DJ, broadcaster and global dance music legend Pete Tong critically acclaimed Ibiza Classics show for 2025 is bsck featuring long-time collaborator Jules Buckley and The Essential Orchestra.

Pete Tong | SJM Concerts

Ibiza Classics debuted in 2015, as part of BBC Radio 1’s Prom at London’s Royal Albert Hall paying musical homage to Ibiza and its infectious, energetic brand of club music.

Now celebrating the best of 10 years and its huge success, Ibiza Classics has firmly cemented itself as part of the live music calendar becoming the world's most iconic orchestral electronic music event.

Having already captured the hearts of millions with sold out dates across the UK, the new live show will include a host of special guest DJs and singers showcasing stunning reimagines of timeless classic house tracks.

PeteTong Ibiza Classics 2025 UK tour dates - celebrating the best of 10 years | SJM Concerts

Combining unique orchestration with unparalleled electronic production, ravers rejoice as it is set to be the party of the year reminiscent of the White Isle and its musical history!

Working on new music, Pete has recently released his highly anticipated new single ‘Release Me’ from The Ibiza Classics series, featuring vocals from Poppy Baskcomb with co-production from Paul Harris and orchestral arrangement by Jules Buckley.

Performing seven major arena dates across the UK, the tour kicks off in Glasgow at OVO Hydra on December 4 and will visit Nottingham, Manchester, Leeds and Birmingham, concluding with two huge shows at The O2, London on December 12 and 13.

IBIZA CLASSICS LIVE 2025 UK TOUR:

Thursday 04 December Glasgow OVO Hydro

Friday 05 December Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

Saturday 06 December Manchester AO Arena

Wednesday 10 December Leeds First Direct Arena

Thursday 11 December Birmingham Utilita Arena

Friday 12 December London The O2

Saturday 13 December London The O2

REGISTER FOR EALY ACCESS TO TICKETS: www.petetong-ibizaclassics.com