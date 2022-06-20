Pride Glasgow 2022: Date, route and how to sign up

The biggest Pride event in Scotland is back.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The annual Pride Glasgow march is back this weekend, with thousands of people set to take part and celebrate all things LQBT+.

As well as the big march, events will be held throughout Glasgow to help mark the special occasion.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event has not taken place for the last couple of years because of the Covid-19 pandemic, so there is much excitement about this year’s march.

Most Popular

Glasgow Pride is this weekend.

Here’s everything you need to know about Pride Glasgow 2022.

When is Glasgow Pride?

The annual march returns this Saturday, June 25 - the same day as the popular Pride Edinburgh march.

For those wanting to take part, it leaves at noon.

What route will Glasgow Pride march take?

The march will start at Greendyke Street, next to Glasgow Green and work its way through the city centre.

According to the Glasgow City Council website the route will be: Greendyke Street, Saltmarket, High Street, Ingram Street, Montrose Street, Cochrane Street, St Vincent Place, St Vincent Street, Renfield Street, Union Street, Jamacia Street, Broomielaw and disperse onto the Clyde Walkway at the Tradeston Bridge (Squiggly Bridge).

There will be stalls and activities at the end.

Train strikes

One challenge for those hoping to take part in the march is that many trains will not be running on Saturday because of the Network Rail strikes.

A limited number of services will be running: Edinburgh - Glasgow, via Falkirk High; Edinburgh - Glasgow, via Shotts; Glasgow - Lanark; Glasgow - Hamilton.

More details