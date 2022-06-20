Pride Glasgow 2022: Date, route and how to sign up

The annual Pride Glasgow march is back this weekend, with thousands of people set to take part and celebrate all things LQBT+.
As well as the big march, events will be held throughout Glasgow to help mark the special occasion.
The event has not taken place for the last couple of years because of the Covid-19 pandemic, so there is much excitement about this year’s march.
Here’s everything you need to know about Pride Glasgow 2022.
When is Glasgow Pride?
The annual march returns this Saturday, June 25 - the same day as the popular Pride Edinburgh march.
For those wanting to take part, it leaves at noon.
What route will Glasgow Pride march take?
The march will start at Greendyke Street, next to Glasgow Green and work its way through the city centre.
According to the Glasgow City Council website the route will be: Greendyke Street, Saltmarket, High Street, Ingram Street, Montrose Street, Cochrane Street, St Vincent Place, St Vincent Street, Renfield Street, Union Street, Jamacia Street, Broomielaw and disperse onto the Clyde Walkway at the Tradeston Bridge (Squiggly Bridge).
There will be stalls and activities at the end.
Train strikes
One challenge for those hoping to take part in the march is that many trains will not be running on Saturday because of the Network Rail strikes.
A limited number of services will be running: Edinburgh - Glasgow, via Falkirk High; Edinburgh - Glasgow, via Shotts; Glasgow - Lanark; Glasgow - Hamilton.
More details
You can find out more on the Pride Glasgow Facebook page. You can also visit the Pride Glasgow website.