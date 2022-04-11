Prizes worth £1000 hidden at Glasgow landmarks for Easter hunt

Prizes worth more than £1000 are being hidden at Glasgow landmarks, as part of an Easter hunt.

Fore Play Crazy Golf is sending Glaswegians on an Easter egg hunt with a twist - with a range of egg-citing prizes worth a total of over £1000 on offer, hidden at iconic landmarks from tomorrow (Tuesday).

Rewarding six lucky winners, Fore Play’s Easter egg hunt will feature prize packages including £100 Scotland Loves Local gift cards, as Fore Play aims to support fellow local independent businesses this Easter.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Winners will also take home a supercharged birdie package worth over £70 offering a round of golf, welcome prosecco, 2 cocktails and a delicious meal from Loaded street food specialists in Glasgow, plus a luxury Easter egg from local chocolatiers Bare Bones Chocolate.

Fore Play Crazy Golf take inspiration for its fun-loving courses from the city’s landmarks, including Glasgow’s famous Duke of Wellington cone, and this is where fans can expect to come across some egg-cellent prizes this Easter.

How well do you know Glasgow?

Fans should be on the lookout for Fore Play’s bright pink flags and branded envelopes at key locations throughout the cities, with a prize per day up for grabs in each city. Launching on Tuesday and running until Thursday, fans can secure the goods in time for the Easter weekend…if their detective skills are up to par. Stay tuned for clues dropping each day on Fore Play’s Instagram.

And if that wasn’t enough this Easter, the crazy golf venue has enjoyed a spring clean - dusting off everything from a new cocktail menu, floral garlands fit for the ‘gram and even upgrading Fore Play’s golf carts with a special floral installation, sure to add a spring to your step as you crush the course. Fore Play’s floral explosion continues in their photo booths with floral frames and flower crown props setting the spring scene.

Just in time for those spring summer evenings, Fore Play have launched new cocktails with garnishes as good as their golf game, including the Match-Play Margarita - a delightfully fruity frozen blend of Tequila, Marshmallow Unicorn gin, strawberry pure and lime juice, all topped off with Haribo lovehearts. The Glasgow venue has also introduced a perfect pick-me-up cocktail with the Lat-Tee Break - a Kraken Rum concoction with caramel syrup, coffee mix and milk, served with chocolate drizzle, whipped cream and cocoa powder.