Ricky Gervais’ next stand-up tour no doubt will be a “Morality” test for his detractors.

Ricky Gervais has announced a series of UK tour dates across 2024 and 2025.

The “Morality” tour is set to see the comedian filmed across the duration of his stand-up shows for an upcoming Netflix special.

Here’s how to catch “The Office” mastermind on tour, alongside when you can pick up tickets for the controversial comedian.

The comedian is set to kick off his UK tour dates in October 2024 in York, with dates across Oxford, London, Liverpool, Ipswich and many more spanning across the end of the year and into early 2025.

The tour will also be filmed as part of Gervais’ new Netflix special, “Morality,” so be on your best behaviour for fear of the man fka David Brent taking exception to you ruining any performances - your heckles had better be worth their weight in comedy gold.

Gervais won’t be too upset anyway, given the themes around his new stand up show; speaking about the reasons behind the new tour, the comedian quipped in the press release ‘We’re all gonna die. May as well have a laugh about it. Mortality looks at the absurdities of life. And death. Bring it on.”

The tour comes after an extensive 80-date work in progress across the United States, with Gervais carefully workshopping his new show in order to iron out any kinks and creases ahead of the planned Netflix recording.

So where is Ricky Gervais performing as part of his “Morality” UK tour - and where can you see his previous stand up specials on streaming services in the United Kingdom?

Where is Ricky Gervais performing during his “Morality” UK tour?

Ricky Gervais has announced a series of UK tour dates throughout 2024 and 2025 as part of the filming for his new Netflix special, “Morality.” | Getty Images

Ricky Gervais will be bringing his new stand-up show to the following venues on the following dates:

Where can I get tickets to see Ricky Gervais on his “Morality” UK tour?

Tickets for Ricky Gervais’ upcoming comedy tour are now available through Ticketmaster UK from 10am on September 25 2024.

Where can I stream Ricky Gervais’ previous stand up shows?

Three of Gervais’ stand ups, “SuperNature,” “Humanity” and “Armageddon” are all available now through Netflix , while his older stand-up specials including “Animals” and “Science” are available through NOW TV (subscription required for both.)

Will you be going to see Ricky Gervais on his upcoming stand up tour of the United Kingdom, or are you going to wait until it arrives on Netflix at a later date? Let us know your thoughts on the comedian’s upcoming tour dates by leaving a comment down below.