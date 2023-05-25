The timings of the programme have been annouced!

Riverside Festival is back to celebrate 10 years of Riverside, and now they’ve announced the setlist timings ahead of kick-off next weekend!

This year’s programme is set to be bigger than ever as the festival prepares an incredibly well-curated setlist of some of the biggest & best Glasgow and international DJs.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Today organisers of the festival, set between the Clyde and underneath the imposing futuristic facade of the Riverside Museum, announced the timings of the programme for all three stages on both days - check out the times at the bottom of this article.

Most Popular

Glasgow’s biggest electronic music festival, Riverside Festival , will celebrate its milestone tenth edition on 3 & 4 June 2023, with Mall Grab, Patrick Topping, SHERELLE, Slam, Héctor Oaks, Paula Temple, Patrick Mason, Avalon Emerson, AceMoMa, Bonzai Bonner, Hayley Zalassi and Palms Trax, amongst just some of the Glasgow and International DJs set to play.

Riverside Festival has hosted some of the greatest Scottish and International DJs in its 10 year run, including but not limited to: SLAM, Jamie XX, FatBoy Slim, Andrew Weatherall, Ricardo Villalobos, Optimo, Ron Trent, Modeselektor, Peach, John Talabot, Shanti Celeste and countless other huge DJs.

Saturday, June 3

Square

BETH: 13:00 - 14:15

Hayley Zalassi: 14:15 - 15:30

Patrick Topping: 15:30 - 17:30

Eclair Fifi B2B Big Miz: 17:30 - 19:30

Denis Sulta: 19:30 - 21:15

Mall Grab: 21:15 - 23:00

Waterfront

Optimistic Soul: 13:00 - 14:30

Bonzai Bonner: 14:30 - 16:00

Sherelle: 16:00 - 17:30

Acemoma: 17:30 - 19:00

Palms Trax: 19:00 - 21:00

Avalon Emerson: 21:00 - 23:00

Satellite

Dija: 13:00 - 14:00

Wardy & Dom: 14:00 - 15:30

Hijack X Headset: 15:30 - 17:00

Kooshty B2B Gloss: 17:00 - 18:30

Celeste: 18:30 - 20:00

Feea: 20:00 - 21:00

ButhotheWarrior: 21:00 - 22:00

Junglehussi: 22:00 - 23:00

Sunday, June 24

Square

Kairogen: 13:00 - 14:15

U.R. TRAX: 14:15 - 15:30

Patrick Mason: 15:30 - 16:45

SPFDJ: 16:45 - 18:00

Hector Oaks: 18:00 - 19:15

Paula Temple: 19:15 - 20:30

Brutalismus 300: 20:30 - 21:30

SLAM B2B Frazi.er: 21:30 - 23:00

Waterfront

Farnaz: 13:00 - 14:30

Otta: 14:30 - 15:45

Parfait: 15:45 - 17:15

Charlie Sparks: 17:15 - 18:30

SNTS - 18:30 - 20:00

999999999 - 20:00 - 21:30

trym: 21:30 - 23:00

Satellite