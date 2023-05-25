Sam Smith has cancelled their performance OVO Hydro in Glasgow tonight after the singer walked out of a gig in Manchester

Fans looking forward to seeing Sam Smith in Glasgow tonight have been left disappointed as the performance will now not go ahead. The singer was set to perform at the OVO Hydro Arena for a rescheduled date following a “mystery illness”.

Sam Smith has just announced via their Instagram stories that the performances at OVO Hydro tonight and the Resorts World Arena in Birmingham on Saturday have been cancelled. Refunds will be given to fans who had tickets for both performances, as well as those who attended last night’s (May 24) concert in Manchester.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A statement released by the singer read: “Due to vocal issues during last night’s Manchester performance, regrettably we will be cancelling the rescheduled Birmingham and Glasgow Sam Smith shows. Refunds will be available at point of purchase for all three dates; Manchester, Birmingham and Glasgow.

Most Popular

“A spokesperson said ‘Doctors have advised due to vocal cord injury, Sam must have complete vocal rest. Sam is heartbroken to have had to cancel these shows but they have been told by doctors that if they keep singing, they will do permanent damage to their voice. If they take some rest they will be able to perform again.”

Just four songs into their Manchester performance last night, the AO Arena went dark and Smith left the stage. Thousands of fans were then told to leave the Arena and head home as the show had been cancelled.

It was then confirmed the 31-year-old had been suffering from “vocal issues” after previously rescheduling the performance last month due to a “mystery illness”. Since the performance, the singer has shared a statement with their fans on Instagram apologising for not being able to finish the show.

Sam Smith is set to perform at Resorts World Arena in Birmingham this weekend

Advertisement

Advertisement