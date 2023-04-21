Register
Sam Smith cancels Glasgow Hydro show after being ‘hit with virus’ - rescheduled date confirmed

Sam Smith has had to reschedule their performance at the Glasgow Hydro after being ‘hit with virus’ - with a new date confirmed

Daniel Mcneil
By Daniel Mcneil
Published 21st Apr 2023, 20:44 BST

Sam Smith has rescheduled their Glasgow Hydro show after ‘being hit with a virus’. The Unholy singer had been due to perform in the city on Saturday night (April 22) as part of the Gloria tour.

However, fans will be devastated as Smith has had to reschedule the highly anticipated show after becoming "really unwell". With Smith in the middle of a jam-packed schedule, the new date for the performance is now over a month away.

In a statement shared on Instagram, they wrote: "Sailors, I am so sorry to say but we have had to reschedule the Glasgow show to May 25, 2023. "Myself and a lot of my team have been hit with a virus, that’s made us really unwell.

    "I want to give you the best version of Gloria The Tour and at the moment that’s not possible. "It was also really important to me that we have another date to move this to straight away. We will celebrate Gloria together!”

    Providing Smith recovers in time, their next show will be at Resorts World Arena in Birmingham on April 25, before having over a month off after a run of shows in very quick succession.

    The 30-year-old has been one of the world’s most famous pop stars since their breakthrough in 2012 when they featured on Disclosure’s breakthrough single "Latch", which peaked at number eleven on the UK Singles Chart.

    A year later in 2013, Smith really cemented themself as a household name in the industry, when they were featured on Naughty Boy’s "La La La", which became a number one single in May 2013.

