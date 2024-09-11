Scottish indie band announce 'stripped back' tour - including Glasgow date

A Scottish indie rock band have announced a set of ‘intimate’ dates for this December.

The Twilight Sad have announced four dates across the UK, where they will perform a stripped back version of their set.

James Graham and Andy MacFarlane of the band will head out to perform the dates in Dunfermline, Leeds, Edinburgh and Glasgow, with the shows described as ‘intimate’.

The band have played a number of stripped back shows in recent years, including last year’s Celtic Connections. The shows take the band’s explosive sound and turn it into a more personal and intimate show.

Pre-sale tickets are available Thursday, 12 September at 10.00am to those on the band’s mailing list, before going on general on sale Friday, 13 September at 10.00am

You can catch the Twilight Sad at:

Sunday, 8 December - PJ Molloys, Dunfermline,

Tuesday, 10 December - Brudenell, Leeds,

Wednesday, 11 December - The Queen's Hall, Edinburgh:

Thursday, 12 December - Saint Luke's, Glasgow