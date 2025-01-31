Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Six Nations tournament starts on ITV tonight! 🏉

Six Nations kicks off the 2025 tournament tonight.

France will welcome Wales in the opening game.

But how can you watch the match on TV.

The first game of the Six Nations will kick off in just a few hours time. France will welcome Wales to Paris for the game.

It comes amid concern about the future of the tournament on free-to-air TV as TNT Sports are plotting a bid for the rights post 2026. But for this year, at least, the tournament will be split between ITV and the BBC.

With two potential options for where the game will be broadcast live, you will want to make sure you are picking the correct channel - to avoid getting caught out. Here’s all you need to know:

What time is the Six Nations on TV tonight?

Who will get their hands on the Six Nations trophy in 2025? | AFP via Getty Images

The tournament will begin with a Friday night game under the lights at the Stade de France in the French capital today (January 31). It is the second year in a row the Six Nations has started with an evening match.

Coverage of the game is set to begin on ITV1 at 7.30pm. Kick-off is scheduled for 8pm, so there will be time for pre-game build up coverage.

The broadcast is scheduled to run until around 10.35pm. There will also be live coverage of the games tomorrow (February 1 )across both ITV and BBC.

What channel is the Six Nations on tonight?

As previously mentioned, BBC and ITV are splitting coverage of the 2025 Six Nations tournament. Change could be afoot for 2026 and beyond as the rights are up for grabs again and TNT Sports are plotting a bid - which could see the tournament behind a paywall, at least in part.

For the first game of this year’s competition - at the Stade de France in Paris - it will be broadcast live on ITV. The match will be on ITV1 and can also be streamed on ITVX - if you have a TV licence.

