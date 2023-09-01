Register
Sloans launch ‘wee ceilidh’ - a new weekend family friendly traditional Scottish party

Sloans have launched the ‘Wee Ceilidh’ a new family friendly event set to take place September 10, Sunday.

Liam Smillie
By Liam Smillie
Published 1st Sep 2023, 17:43 BST

Sloans is famous for its Friday night ceilidh which sells out every week - now the pub is set to launch a family-friendly ceilidh.

Beginning Sunday, September10 between 2pm – 4pm and hosted in Sloans ballroom, its period features flanked with a canopy of fairy lights.

Sloans’ Wee Ceilidh is perfect for all ages with live music from resident ceilidh band Chitterybite whose caller will keep you all right as you dance the Gay Gordons, Dashing White Sergeant, Strip the Willow and loads more.

    Sloans will also have plenty of colouring in stations set up around the ballroom for anyone needing a break from the dance floor (tartan is optional but encouraged).

    Tickets are on-sale now, and selling fast, priced at only £6 per person (free for pre-walking children) - available on the Sloans website.

    Nicola Wilkinson from Sloans said: “We’ve wanted to do a family ceilidh for a long time and we’re excited now to officially add the Wee Ceilidh to our programme of events.

    “It’s a genuine feel-good event and so lovely to see families enjoying traditional Scottish music and dance together. Tickets have nearly sold out for September and November’s events so get in quick if you fancy getting in on the action.”

    Sloans bar holds its first family ceilidh in its ballroom - the next ‘wee ceilidh’ is set to take place on September 10.

    Sloans, tucked away just off Buchanan Street, is one of the city’s best loved hidden gems famed for its traditional bar and three floors of event spaces that host everything from quizzes and ceilidhs to weddings and life art classes.

