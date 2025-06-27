Squid Game fans have been given an update on the show’s future 🚨📺

Squid Game’s third season is finally out on Netflix.

It arrives just six months after the second series.

But will there be more episodes of the show?

Squid Game has finally returned for its third season - picking up after the dramatic end to the episodes released over Christmas last year. Viewers are finally able to dive in and binge them all.

Player 456 is back and will be continuing his quest to end the titular games for good. The creator of the series has ominously promised there will not be a “happy ending” to the story.

You might be wondering if more is planned for the show. Here’s all you need to know:

Will there be a Squid Game season 4?

The show premiered back in 2021 and quickly took the world by storm. After a lengthy wait it finally returned for a second series on Boxing Day 2024 - with the third season arriving today (June 27), just six months later.

However it has previously been announced that Squid Game will be concluding with its third and final season. But it might not totally be the end of the world of the show - as a spin-off has been teased.

Hwang Dong-hyuk, creator of the hit series, has floated an idea for exploring the three-year gap that takes place between Squid Game’s first two seasons. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly he said: “I actually had this faint ideation about possibly a spinoff — not a sequel, but maybe a spinoff about the three-year gap between season 1 and season 2 when Gi-hun [Lee Jung-jae] looks around for the recruiters.

“There is that three-year period, and maybe I could have a portrayal of what the recruiters or Captain Park [Oh Dal-su] or officers or masked men were doing in that period, not inside the gaming arena, but their life outside of that. So that is some vague ideation that I have that could possibly be developed in the future."

Netflix’s spin-off reality show Squid Game: The Challenge, which was released between November and December 2023, will be back in the future. A second season of the show has been announced by the streaming service.

