Kaye Adams has her partner and looks to fill her dance card in the new series of Strictly Come Dancing.

With the new series of Strictly Come Dancing starting this weekend, Glasgow hopes rest in the hands, or rather feet, of TV, radio presenter and journalist Kaye Adams .

“I said I wanted to make the last year of my fifties memorable” she discussed on the Strictly Come Dancing blog upon her announcement as an entrant in the show.

“I can’t think of a better way of doing it than showing the world my two left feet.”

If the bookies are anything to go by though, it might be a short stint on the dancefloor with Adams one of the favourites to be eliminated first from the BBC One show.

So the best thing fans of Kaye Adams can do is exactly what she suggested during her announcement interview: “Pray for me!”

Who is Kaye Adams?

Born in Grangemouth, Stirlington, Adams began her media career as a graduate trainee at Central Television, specialising in politics and news journalism; her first major accomplishment was an hour-long interview with Margaret Thatcher.

When she went to Scottish Television’s nightly news programme Scotland Today at the beginning of 1988, Adams stayed committed to hard news.

Adams has presented ITV Weekend Live , three series of Central Weekend Live with Nicky Campbell and John Stapleton; Esther, and most recently Kaye, for BBC Two; and Pride and Prejudice for BBC Scotland after her initial breakthrough with Scottish Women.

Adams was also the host of the ITV chat programme Loose Women from 1999 until 2006, before returning to the panel inon 5 November 2013 in rotation with Carol Vorderman and Andrea McLean.

Adams joined BBC Radio Scotland in March 2010 to host the daily call-in programme Call Kaye.

The show terminated in 2015, and was succeeded by The Kaye Adams Show, which airs weekdays from 9am to 12pm.

Who is Kaye Adams’ Strictly Come Dancing partner?

Kaye Adams and her Strictly Come Dancing 2022 partner, Kai Widdrington

The official pairings for the 20th series of the dancing competition have been revealed , as a cast of world-class professional dancers and exciting celebrities come together.

Kaye looks to be in capable hands though as she is paired up with Kai Widdrington , who made it to the finals in the 2021 show but had to withdraw after his dance partner, AJ Odudu suffered an ankle injury a day before the show.

Kai started dancing aged nine and by the time he was 14 he’d bagged the World Junior Latin-American Champion title. He also made it to the Britain’s Got Talent final in 2012 at the age of 16.

But with the odds against his dance partner, can Kai make it all the way to the Strictly Come Dancing final once again?

How to watch Kaye Adams on Strictly Come Dancing?

The start date of Strictly Come Dancing , which initially was supposed to be Saturday, September 17, was postponed because it fell near the state funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

The first Strictly live show is now scheduled to take place on Saturday, September 24 and will be broadcast from 6.45pm to 9pm.

Strictly Come Dancing is shown live on BBC One every weekend, and is also available on catch-up via BBC iPlayer .

Full Strictly Come Dancing 2022 line-up

Strictly Come Dancing 2022 contestants James Bye; Kym Marsh, Hamza Yassin; Tyler West; Tony Adams; Kaye Adams; Jayde Adams; Helen Skelton; Fleur East; Richie Anderson; Molly Rainford; Matt Goss; Ellie Simmonds; Will Mellor; Ellie Taylor,BBC,Ray Burmiston

The following is the full contestant line-up for Strictly Come Dancing 2022: