Tempting Fortune final: what time is it on Channel 4 - and how to watch?
- Channel 4’s Tempting Fortune is drawing to a conclusion.
- The second season will come to an end in a few hours.
- But what time is the final on?
Tempting Fortune will end in just a few hours but first the contestants will face their “toughest temptation” yet. It comes after the show returned for its second series back in March.
Channel 4 has confirmed the start time for the 2025 final - and hinted at what to expect. It comes as ITV is set to premiere the new series of Celebrity Big Brother.
But how can you watch the conclusion of Tempting Fortune series 2? Here’s all you need to know:
What time is Tempting Fortune’s final on TV?
The eighth and final episode of the second series of the Channel 4 series is set to air tonight (April 7). It is due to start at 9pm, the same time as previous episodes of the season.
Tempting Fortune is run until 10pm, lasting for an hour including adverts. It will clash with CBB’s live launch - although you can still catch the final half hour of that.
How to watch Tempting Fortune?
The show will be broadcast live on Channel 4/ 4HD today. As previously mentioned, it will start at 9pm and run for approximately an hour.
It will also be available to watch on the broadcaster’s streaming service - formerly known as All4. Viewers can also watch it on demand as well after it has finished.
What to expect from the Tempting Fortune final?
The preview for the Channel 4 final, via Radio Times, reads: “It's the last leg of the journey, and the group face their toughest temptation yet - a bag containing £20,000 in cash.
“Split into pairs, they must decide whether or not to steal from their campmates and take it for themselves. When all the spending is done, what will be left in the final prize pot?”
