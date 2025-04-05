Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The 1% Club is hosted by a familiar face - but who exactly is he? 📺

The 1% Club is presented by a familiar face.

It is part of ITV’s busy Saturday evening schedule.

But where do you know the host from?

The 1% Club will return with another episode this evening. Now in its fourth series, the show features a recognisable face on presenting duty.

It forms part of ITV’s Saturday night line-up in spring 2025, which also includes its newest game show - 99 To Beat. Britain’s Got Talent has also returned - with a new guest judge.

But who is the host of The 1% Club? Here’s all you need to know:

Who is the presenter of The 1% Club?

Lee Mack hosts The 1% Club. Photo: ITV | ITV

Comedian Lee Mack is the host of The 1% Club and has been since it premiered back in 2022. He has been the presenter on all four series so far.

Where do you know the presenter from?

Lee Mack will be a familiar face if you are a regular watcher of terrestrial TV. You may remember him from his popular and long-running sitcom Not Going Out, which has been going since 2006.

He has also regularly appeared on shows like Would I Lie To You? as well as Have I Got News for You and Never Mind the Buzzcocks. He has also appeared on 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown.

Mack has also been on Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway in the past, most recently in 2022. While he starred in the Sky movie Bad Tidings alongside Chris McCausland at the end of 2024.

What time does The 1% Club start?

It is scheduled to begin on ITV at 8.20pm today (April 5) and it will last for approximately an hour. The episode runs for 60 minutes including ad-breaks.

It can be watched live on ITV1/ 1HD and it will also be broadcast an hour later at ITV1+1. The 1% Club will also be available on ITVX to catch-up.

