The Garage nightclub has announced the return of their popular Overs party as part of their 31st birthday celebrations this month.

Resident DJ Nicola Walker, who has worked at the club for an astonishing 28 years, will return to decks accompanied by Greatest Hits Radio breakfast show DJ Ewen Cameron.

Taking place on Saturday the 29th of March from 6pm to 10pm, customers can expect the biggest tunes from the 90s and 00s, dancers, confetti canons, glow batons and giveaways.

The previous Garage Overs have been a massive success, attracting over 500 party goers, and this night looks set to be no different. Ewen Cameron said: “I was a nightclub DJ for 16 years and I loved every second of it!

“I thought my days of DJing in clubs were over, so I can’t wait to get back behind the mixing desk in The Garage and play the songs that were huge back in the day.”

DJ Nicola at Garage Overs in 2024 | Contributed

DJ Nicola Walker added, “The atmosphere at our previous Overs nights has been electric and it’s always great to see so many faces that have attended the club over the years back on the dancefloor!

“With it being The Garage Birthday, we are pulling out all the stops and it’s looking like this event will be the biggest yet! Watching the delight from customers as they climb the iconic stairs for the first time in years is really special and I can’t wait to do it all over again.”

