The Reeling 2025: Full line-up revealed for huge trad festival in Glasgow

ONE of Scotland’s most popular trad music festivals has unveiled the final additions to its 2025 line-up.

The Reeling Festival, Glasgow’s summer celebration of Scottish contemporary folk music, will see some of the biggest names on the Scottish trad scene return to Rouken Glen Park on Friday 6, Saturday 7 and Sunday 8 June.

Scottish folk powerhouse Talisk and award-winning RURA head up the bill for the festival, joining an eclectic lineup of traditional and contemporary musicians set to draw thousands of people to Glasgow for the third edition of a festival fast becoming a staple of the Scottish trad scene.

Breabach, BBC ALBA's 'Folk Band of The Year' 2022, and trad pop outfit Mec Lir are also set to anchor the weekend.

Gaelic songstresses Sian bring their expanded six-piece band to the festival for the first time.

Beth Malcolm will perform songs from her recent album release 'FOLKMOSIS', while acclaimed fiddler Laura Wilkie brings her lively tunes to the stage.

Emerging talents including multi-instrumentalist Malin Lewis, who performs on self-made bagpipes, and folk fusion group Astro Bloc are set to join the lineup.

The St Roch’s Big Band, featuring 40 of Glasgow's most talented young trad musicians from schools across the city, also join the roster.

The new additions join a host of major trad acts already announced for the festival including contemporary fiddle band Blazin' Fiddles; legendary singer-songwriter Dougie MacLean OBE; Celtic fusion band Shooglenifty; celebrated folk singer-songwriter Eddi Reader MBE; and Electronic duo Valtos are set to perform across the Saturday and Sunday dates.

The Saturday and Sunday dates will also see performances from Ciaran Ryan Band, Dàimh, Dàna, Donald & Peigi Barker, Flook, HEISK, Jack Badcock, LÉDA, Liv Dawn, The Paul McKenna Band, Rebecca Hill & Charlie Stewart, Ryan Young, and Tarran.

The Reeling burst onto the Scottish festival scene in 2023. Despite the festival going head-to-head with Taylor Swift’s Edinburgh gigs last year, thousands descended on Rouken Glen Park to watch Scotland’s most talented modern trad musicians in action including Gaelic band Niteworks who closed off last year’s festival with one of their final shows after more than 17 years together.

The 5,000-capacity event will see the southside park spring to life with world-class performances spanning two stages and a dedicated kids area and Ceilidh Tots events, as well as high quality Scottish food and drink offerings.

The Reeling is founded by Michael Pellegrotti, co-director of Skye Live Festival. He believes that curating a varied line up is key to showcasing Scotland’s vibrant traditional music scene.

He said: "Since we launched The Reeling two years ago, it has always been about showcasing the incredible breadth of Scotland's traditional music scene.

“This line-up reflects that – from established acts like Talisk to emerging talents such as Astro Bloc, we're committed to creating a platform that celebrates both the roots and the future of Scottish folk music. This year's festival promises to be a vibrant weekend that captures the magic of our contemporary folk scene - with fun available for all the family.”

This year, The Reeling spans over Friday 6, Saturday 7 and Sunday 8 June 2025 – making the festival a three-day event for the first time.

The new Friday date, added due to demand, will be headlined by four-piece folk-pop outfit Tide Lines, with Scots singer Siobhan Miller Band, Beinn Lee and Gnoss also supporting.

The Reeling festival returns to Rouken Glen Park from June 6-8 2025.

Presale tickets are available to subscribers of The Reeling mailing list from Monday, January 27 at 5pm, with general sale available from Wednesday, January 29 at 10am - discounted Early Bird prices will be available until Monday 10 March, with further group booking discounts available.

To sign up and access tickets head to thereeling.com