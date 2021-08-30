10 things to do in Glasgow this week

Welcome to the new week, Glasgow. Here’s our pick of what’s on in the city, from Monday 30 August - Friday 3, September.

Waterparks concert

King Tut’s 272A St Vincent St, G2 5RL / Monday, 30 August 2021 / From 8:00pm - 11pm / Tickets available on ticket web.co.uk / ( 14+. Under 16s must be accompanied by an adult over 21)

Why should you go: A pop-punk trio based out of Houston, Texas. Waterparks formed in 2011 and is influenced by bands like blink-182 and Fall Out Boy.

Monday Night Quiz

Dukes Bar 41 Old Dumbarton Rd, G3 8RD / Monday, 30 August 2021 / From 8:00pm - 11:30pm / (Minimum age 18+)

Why should you go: Start the week well by heading to this cosy west end bar for free food - hot nachos and biscuits - and plenty of quiz fun and prizes.

Functional Integrated Cupping Course

1186 Argyle St, Finnieston, G3 8TE / Monday, 30th August 2021 / From 08:30am - 4:30pm / Tickets available from £280 to £300 on sportstherapyscotland.co.uk

Why should you go: Cupping Therapy is now used more commonly and enjoyed by athletes in professional sport as well as everyday people . As a result our courses have been attended by private and professional therapists of all age groups.

Cinema Night: REMINISCENCE

7 Renfrew St, G2 3AB / Monday, 30 August 2021 / From 6:15pm –11:05pm / 19.50 REMINISCENCE (12A) Screen 12

Why should you go: Meet in The Merchant Pub, West George Street, on the corner of Renfield Street, from 6.15 pm for a meal deal ahead of the film at this Meet Up event.

Meditate With Us: Guided Meditation in the Garden

Crown Point Community Garden, Crownpoint Road G40 2TA / Tuesday, 31 August 2021 / From 12:30pm - 1:00pm / Tickets available at £4 on eventbrite

Why should you go: This weekly mediation is a great way to focus the mind and escape the hustle and bustle.

Steak vs Burger Tuesday

The Butchershop 1055 Sauchiehall Street, G3 7UD / Tuesday, 31 August 2021 / From 6:00 - Midnight / Just turn up.

Why should you go: Enjoy a burger or steak for two with skinny fries and a bottle of wine for £40.

One-day Emergency First Aid at Work Training Course

St. Andrew's House, 48 Milton St, G4 0HR / Tuesday, 31 August 2021 / From 08:00am - 4:30pm / Tickets available from £84 on xyz.co.uk / (10 places left)

Why should you go: This one-day Emergency First Aid at Work Training Course taking place in Glasgow and is open for public training.

Glasgow Photography Journey

24 Gairbraid Ave, Wyndford, G20 8YE / Tuesday, 31 August 2021 / From 3:00 - 7pm / Tickets available on meetup.com

Why should you go: This is an ideal event for anyone who enjoys taking pictures, regardless of experience. Plus it’s a chance to see more of Glasgow.

Led Cycle Ride

64 Balmoral Street, G14 0BL / Tuesday, 31 August 2021 / From 10:15am –12:45pm / Tickets available on glasgowwecotrust.org.uk

Why should you go: Glasgow Eco Trust led cycle rides for adults as part of an Active Travel programme. The rides are open to anyone over 18 but aimed at people who are looking to improve their cycling and want to explore the local area.

Culte

Hug and Pint 171 Great Western Rd, G4 9AW / Wednesday, 1 September / From 7:00pm - 11:45pm / Tickets available at £7 on the humane pint.com