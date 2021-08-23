National Burger Day: 6 of the best burgers in Glasgow

Celebrate National Burger Day on 26 August with a trip to one of these Glasgow burger joints.

The burger is a global culinary phenomenon, a simple ground meat sandwich that can have a variety of toppings added.

The German origins of the dish led to the name hamburger, a reference to the city of Hamburg.

With this year’s national burger day set for the 26 August, here are some of the city’s finest places to chow down on a patty.

El Perro Negro - Top Dog burger £11

Picture: El Perro Negro

Voted the UK’s best burger in 2019, and in the running for the title again this year, this west end burger joint is the brainchild of Nick Watkins, who created and shared pictures of his burgers to the James vs Burger community back in 2014.

The popular eatery enjoyed success as a pop-up that took over venues in the city for ‘one night only’ events before opening in Finnieston and Woodlands.

Their most popular burger is the Top Dog, which consists of bone marrow and Roquefort butter, double bacon, caramelised onions and black truffle mayo.

For those looking for something simpler, the classic with cheese is a firm favourite.

BRGR - Classic beef burger £4 (Monday-Friday)

Picture: BRGR

With prime locations in both the City Centre and in the West End, BRGR is accessible from all angles.

The highly rated hamburger restaurant has a unique menu featuring BRGR special sauce as well as some edgy burgers. These include the Katsu Chicken Burger and the haggis strewn Highland Coo.

In addition to the great food BRGR serves, the Scottish chain also sells DIY Burger Kits if you want to cook at home.

Five Guys - Hamburger £6.95

Picture: Five Guys

The popular American burger chain is easy to find, being present at five locations across Glasgow.

Founded in 1986 in Arlington, Virginia the Burger chain is now present in 20 countries worldwide.

Well known for its complementary roast peanuts and Cajun spiced fries, Five Guys consistently delivers the goods.

Steak, Cattle & Roll - Classic Beef Burger £8

Picture: Steak Cattle and Roll

An independently owned Glasgow business, Steak, Cattle & Roll have restaurants on Sauchiehall Street as well as in the Merchant City.

The prides themselves on using locally sourced Scottish ingredients to create a delicious menu which includes various vegan options.

Iconic dishes to try at Steak, Cattle & Roll include the Mac & Cheese Beef Burger and the Godfather Beef Burger which comes with chorizo and buffalo mozzarella.

Meat Bar - Classic Beef Burger £9.50

A highly rated restaurant located in the City Centre, Meat Bar serves both burgers and steaks.

Meat Bar’s burgers are uniquely named and feature a wide range of ingredients.

The “Filthy” comes with beef brisket, mature white cheddar as well as chilli, jalapenos, sriracha and mustard as well as the patty itself.

If that is not to your taste there are various other options such as the “Trailer Trash” which comes with a beef patty, candied bacon, cheddar and pepper sauce.

Dennistoun Bar-B-Que - Cheese Burger £6.80

Located on Duke Street, Dennistoun Bar-B-Que is a Texas inspired family run restaurant.

With a cosy, neighbourhood atmosphere the Dennistoun Bar-B-Que has an interesting menu.

Highlights include Mexican coca cola and the Columbia burger - a bacon cheeseburger with pit pork BBQ sauce and slaw.