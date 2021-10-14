10 things to do in Glasgow this weekend

Want something to do this weekend? Here are our top picks of what’s on in Glasgow this weekend from Friday, 15 - Sunday, 17 October 2021.

IAMDDB

Where: SWG3 Studio, G3 8QG

When: Friday, 15 October 2021 from 7:00pm - 10:00pm

Why should you go: This Manchester based vocalist is performing Jazz themed music.

Tickets: Available on swg3.tv from £14.63 (Ages 14+)

Jurassic Encounter

Where: Cuningar Loop, Downiebrae Rd, G73 1PW

When: Friday, 15 October - Sunday, 17 October 2021 from 10:00am

Why should you go: This promises to be a fun day out with kids. The 45-50 minute walk includes life size dinosaurs and the chance to learn some history about them. There will also be food trucks available on site.

Tickets: Available on ents24.com from Adults £13.94 and Children £11.80

Groove Theory - Strictly Old School 90s 00s R&B Hip Hop

Where: Wild Cabaret, 18 Candleriggs, G1 1LD

When: Saturday, 16 October - Sunday, 17 October 2021 from 10:30pm - 3:00am

Why should you go: To celebrate old R&B, Hip Hop, Soul music all night long.

Tickets: For more info visit skiddle.com

Potions Cocktail Class

Where: The Root of Magic, 110 Hope St, G2 6PH

When: Saturday, 16 October 2021 from 8:00pm - 9:30pm

Why should you go: Learn how to create magic drink with this Potions cocktail class. A fully interactive cocktail potion making class, designed to help you make spooky drinks for Halloween, all made by experienced bar staff. Classes run from 8pm Fri-Sat and each class has tickets for five tables.

Tickets: Available on skilddle.com from £30 per person which includes three drinks and activities (Ages 18+)

Bouncing Bonkers Bingo

Where: Mecca Bingo, Glasgow Quay, G5 8NP

When: Saturday, 16 October - Sunday, 17 October 2021 from 9:30pm - 1:00am

Why should you go: A night of fun Bingo featuring Zander Nation Bonkers Bingo, DJ Sparkos of GBX team.

Tickets: Available on allevents.in

Let Me Entertain You

Where: King’s Theatre, 297 Bath St, G2 4JN

When: Saturday, 16 October 2021 from 7:30pm - 9:40pm

Why should you go: Tribute act JK is playing the part of Robbie Williams of Take That fame. JK has been recognised as one of the greatest tribute acts and has toured the world playing to audiences of more than 3 million in 18 years.

Tickets: Available on atgtickets.com from £2

Dachshund Pop Up Cafe

Where: Revolution Glasgow, 84 Mitchell St, G1 3NA

When: Sunday, 17 October 2021 from 10:00am - 5:00pm

Why should you go: If you are a dog lover then the ‘pup’ up cafe maybe for you. Adorable puppies and dogs are able to roam around free in the cafe. Unlimited treats available are available as well as free puppuccinos and ball pits.

Tickets: Available on Fatsoma.com from £12. Kids under 8 and dogs go free (dogs still need a ticket). For more info visit the website.

Family Frights at Crow Wood

Where: Crow Wood Golf course, 6 Woodhead Rd, G69 9HZ

When: Sunday, 17 October 2021, morning session 10:00am - 1:00pm and afternoon session 1:30pm - 4:30pm

Why should you go: A range of exciting events for families makes this a perfect lead up for the spooky season. Activities include: pumpkin carving, cake decorating, magic classes , dancing with Dracula and a Halloween family show.

Tickets: Available on eventbrite.com from £10 or £30 for families

Glasgow Black History Walking Tour

Where: David Livingstone Memorial Statue, Castle St, G4 0UZ

When: Sunday, 17 October 2021 from 1:00pm - 3:00pm

Why should you go: This historical walk through Glasgow city will include information on the city’s connections with tobacco, slavery and the Abolition Movement. The tour will leave from the David Livingstone Statue, Cathedral Square.

Tickets: Free

BBL Cup - Glasgow Rocks vs Newcastle Eagles

Where: Glasgow Emirates Arena, 1000 London Rd, G40 3HG

When: Sunday, 17 October 2021 from 5:00pm

Why should you go: The British Basket Ball League will have Glasgow vs Newcastle in a chance to win the annual cup trophy.