5 local parks to explore before August ends

With September fast approaching and the autumn weather due to begin, here is a list of five parks to have a stroll around before the chill sets in.

Kelvingrove Park (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

Glasgow is a city with many fine green spaces and multiple viewpoints where you can step back and catch your breath.

Although there is nothing wrong with a September stroll, there is something to be said for a warm walk in the park, here are some of the top places to visit before the seasons change.

Mugdock Country Park

Situated north of Milngavie, Mugdock Country Park is a large expanse of lochs, reservoirs, native woodland and open ground.

This blend of varied terrain makes Mugdock highly attractive for wildlife. Species seen in the park include roe deer, pine martens and goldeneye ducks.

Alongside Mugdock’s natural landscape the park also has a rich history. In the park’s centre are the remains of a 14th century castle which was the stronghold of Clan Graham.

Another historical feature of the park are the remains of anti aircraft guns which overlook the Clyde Valley. Installed during the Second World War the guns were built to protect the area from Nazi bombing raids.

Kelvingrove Park

Kelvingrove Park (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

Perhaps the city’s best known park, Kelvingrove has a lot to offer. Set against the soaring spires of the University of Glasgow, the park is popular with students taking a break from their studies.

Alongside the university, the park is also bordered by the Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum, one of Scotland’s most popular visitor attractions.

The park’s star feature though is the River Kelvin which runs through the middle of the area. The river is wild and fast flowing in places and keeps visitors close to nature despite the urban location.

Other features of Kelvingrove include a duck pond, a skatepark and a bandstand.

Cathkin Braes Country Park

Rising up above Castlemilk and Cathkin, the Cathkin Braes offer some of the best views of the city of Glasgow.

The hills are predominantly covered in grass meadows however areas of old oak and beech woodland can be found across the park.

In 2014 the park’s scenic beauty played host to the Mountain Biking events at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games.

Today, the park is still covered in offroad bike trails and is an excellent place for mountain bike enthusiasts to visit.

During the age of the Romans, a Celtic tribe known as the Damnonii inhabited the area that is now the park. Artefacts and evidence of their presence are still found in the park to this day.

Queens Park

One of the Jewel’s in the Southside’s crown, Queen’s Park is an excellent urban green space. With duck ponds, pitches, allotments and even an amphitheatre there is plenty to check out.

One of the park’s highlights is a flag pole which is situated atop a small hill. Here visitors can enjoy views over the rooftops of the Southside, across the city centre and to the Campsie Fells beyond.

If you don’t manage to visit the park in August, bear in mind during the winter this is one of the best places for sledging in the city.

Other fun facilities that Queen’s park provides include putting greens, tennis courts and a rose garden.

Glasgow Necropolis

Glasgow Necropolis (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

Although not strictly a park, Glasgow Necropolis offers fantastic views of the cathedral and the city. Situated on a prominent hill near the city centre, Glasgow Necropolis allows visitors to immerse themselves in local history whilst enjoying a skyline view.

A path climbs to the necropolis’ highest point where there is a large monument to Scottish reformation leader John Knox.

Additionally, many of the other graves and tombs in the necropolis were designed by notable sculptors and designers such as Charles Rennie Mackintosh.